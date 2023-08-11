EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SAD, Summerhall

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SAD, Summerhall When Gaz Tomlinson’s mum died in 2018, art was the only way out. He and Brigitte Aphrodite write a guided exploration of sound, light, and darkness as the paths to process bereavement. A reflective and kind production, SAD is a moment of solace from the outside elements that threaten us. At times thoughtful and others loudly cathartic, a score of rumbles and synths is the force behind a non-linear grieving progress.

The real-life couple include the touching words of people who’ve lost someone they love in the mix, showing how unique our relationship with death ultimately is. For Tomlinson, it meant curling up with his partner in front of the tv for long periods of time and then creating music.

Exceptionally convivial and inclusive, all performances are relaxed and explained by Brigitte herself before they start. It’s loud, and dark, and blindingly bright. Earplugs are provided and leaving or taking a break are completely appropriate reactions, she reassures. The public is encouraged to be understanding with one another, in the room but also in life.

Tomlinson is an exquisite composer. His work soars with grandeur and confidence, mostly in an instrumental form. It becomes a healing project for its creators. The birth of their daughter ties the story together, a lovely reminder that life follows death in a closed circle. It’s very personal and not entirely immediate, but it’s a striking experiment.

It won't be for everybody, even though they try really hard to be welcoming to all, and at times it seems to be something they had to make for themselves rather than a theatrical piece. It's like being present at a very dramatic session of group therapy.

SAD runs at Summerhall until 13 August.




