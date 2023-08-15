EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ROB AUTON: THE ROB AUTON SHOW, Assembly Roxy, Upstairs

'Auton isn’t simply telling jokes when he’s performing - He’s reading poetry, telling short stories, and giving up more about his personal life than he ever has. '

By: Aug. 15, 2023

“I’m here for the human experience”

The set for Rob Auton: The Rob Auton Show is interesting. Each one of Auton’s previous shows, including The Yellow Show, The Hair Show, and The Sky Show are depicted on a canvas with their name on it, designed to reflect each concept (The Hair Show is written in hair, The Water Show depicts an underwater scene, etc.). As someone who had not heard of Auton before seeing the show,  I was interested in seeing how they would play a role within the show. 

For context, Auton begins the show by explaining that he has performed at the Fringe for the past nine years, each time with a show focusing on a particular concept. He gives some highlights from a few of them, including some truly terrible puns about the colour yellow, before beginning the new one. Almost immediately, you can tell that the show is going to be much more laid back than other comedic shows at the Fringe. Auton holds papers in his hands and reads slowly and gently, giving the audience time to digest what he is saying (and allowing pauses for laughs). 

Auton isn’t simply telling jokes when he’s performing, he’s reading poetry, telling short stories, and giving up more about his personal life than he ever has. Of course, many of his stories are funny or have quite a few funny moments, but Auton excels at reflective storytelling, making me want to hear more of his poetry at an open mic in the future. He left me in awe of his ability to change from a more serious subject like his childhood to being called the “Crab Cake King” at his first job. He even manages to change between tones within stories, leading to an interesting story about what his family did the day that Princess Diana died (no spoilers, you’re going to have to see it yourself!).

Ultimately, Rob Auton: The Rob Auton Show may be slow, but it is powerful. You will leave having had the human experience, which is exactly what Auton is striving for, making his show effective in its mission. It is wonderful to hear a comedian talk about life and its simple pleasures with such joy and I look forward to seeing more of his work in the future.

Rob Auton: The Rob Auton Show runs at Assembly Roxy, Upstairs at 14:25 from 15 to 26 August.




