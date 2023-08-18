EDINBURGH 2023: Review: PITCH, Pleasance Courtyard, Pleasance Above

When I’m told to think of stereotypical football fans, I immediately picture a group of guys chugging beers and going nuts for their favourite team (see: Why I Stuck A Flare Up My Arse For England). To be honest with myself, I would not have imagined a group of young queer adults playing football together and going out for pub quizzes. But Pitch imagines exactly that, and it is beautiful to see on stage.

The main character, Bill, is joining a group of queer footballers known as the Muddy Studs, who play as a team against other queer teams in London and go out for pub quizzes and drinks. The story is seen through Bill’s eyes as we are shown the backstories of characters, showing how they all came to be a part of the Muddy Studs and the impact the team has had on them.

The energy onstage is electric, with performers taking part in drills and running around the small stage, sometimes even speaking while doing drills! There’s also quite a bit of dancing which brings even more energy and joy to the stage. Even though there are some dark moments within the show, the focus is on the joy of football and the community that surrounds it, making for a fun afternoon show at the Fringe.

Pitch takes an interesting approach of using documentary-style audio clips while also telling its own story. Unfortunately, it felt like two separate shows going on at the same time that never really connected. Without context and not being a fan of football myself, I did not understand the purpose of the clips or the role that the speakers played within the world of football. I would have rather seen more of a focus on the individual team members of the Muddy Studs and their relationships with each other and the game.

Ultimately, Pitch is an interesting and heartfelt show that illustrates the connections that sports like football can create in the queer community. The actors are passionate and joyfully portray queer characters who are brought together through the game. Go Muddy Studs!

Pitch runs at the Pleasance Courtyard, Pleasance Above at 15:45 until 28 August (no performances on 16 and 23 August).