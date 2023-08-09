EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OTTO & ASTRID'S JOINT SOLO PROJECT, Piccolo

Otto & Astrid’s Joint Solo Project is a fun show that will have you clapping and singing along to their songs.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Court Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OTTO & ASTRID'S JOINT SOLO PROJECT, Piccolo

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OTTO & ASTRID'S JOINT SOLO PROJECT, Piccolo

What do you get when you take two Australian performers who pretend to be siblings in a German rock band? What happens when the siblings have a fight and decide to perform separately, but still in the same show? How many double entendres can be fit into a song about being a kitten? Those are some of the things you find out in Otto & Astrid’s Joint Solo Project

Otto and Astrid, performed by Daniel Tobias and Clare Bartholomew respectively, are German siblings who are in the band Die Roten Punkte (German for “The Red Dots”) and have toured the world with their music. Apparently, they had some kind of major falling out and the duo split up, deciding to go on their own separate tours. Unfortunately, things fall apart and the two are forced to come back together, each performing solo sets as a “joint solo project.”

The show starts off a bit slow with some of Otto’s set, including an angsty acoustic guitar song. It really kicks into gear when Astrid arrives, causing chaos the instant she steps in the room. I absolutely adored Astrid’s solo song, “Tasty Snak,” a song about being hungry for food (and sex. Definitely sex as well.) that had the audience chanting for Astrid’s “tasty snak.” The duo works well together, even though sometimes the schticks would go on for a bit too long for my taste. The sibling dynamic was hilarious, particularly a large argument over personal space which involved a long roll of tape and a small child.

Ultimately, Otto & Astrid’s Joint Solo Project is a fun show that will have you clapping and singing along to their songs. While it has a slow beginning and an uncertain middle, it certainly has a strong ending with some great musicianship and a delightful rock and roll vibe.

Otto & Astrid’s Joint Solo Project runs at the Piccolo Tent in Assembly George Square Gardens at 19:25 from 8 to 27 August (no performances on 9 or 16 August).

Photo Credit: Andrew Wuttke




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 17 MINUTES, Gilded Balloon Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 17 MINUTES, Gilded Balloon

17 Minutes is a well-crafted and emotional piece, elevated by its attention to detail in both stage design and in the cast’s performance as they bring a devastated community and fraught relationships to life. Rubens’ slow spiral as he copes with the consequences of his choices is paced to perfection, with exceptional performances by the cast as a whole. A standout in a sea of comedic pieces, 17 Minutes is an excellent and moving addition to The Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BLUE, Assembly George Square Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BLUE, Assembly George Square

A minimalist set and tiny venue require extraordinary actors, and Michael Matthews’ Blue absolutely delivers.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHILD OF SUNDAY, Laughing Horse @ The Counting House Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHILD OF SUNDAY, Laughing Horse @ The Counting House

Hailing from Australia, Elisa Riddington brings her solo show, Child of Sunday, to the Edinburgh Fringe as part of the Free Fringe programme. The backdrop of the show on entry is a cross-shaped stained glass window with light pouring through. 

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STUART GOLDSMITH: SPOILERS, Monkey Barrel Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STUART GOLDSMITH: SPOILERS, Monkey Barrel

Everyone has a part to play in the fight against the climate crisis, even comedians, Stuart Goldsmith argues. His lighthearted hour at the Monkey Barrel gently encourages the audience to consider the climate and their everyday actions.

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski

Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OTTO & ASTRID'S JOINT SOLO PROJECT, PiccoloEDINBURGH 2023: Review: OTTO & ASTRID'S JOINT SOLO PROJECT, Piccolo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SASHA ELLEN: WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU ELLENS, MAKE ELLENADE, The Counting HouseEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SASHA ELLEN: WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU ELLENS, MAKE ELLENADE, The Counting House
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OLLIE HORN: NOT MUCH, Just The Tonic at The Mash HouseEDINBURGH 2023: Review: OLLIE HORN: NOT MUCH, Just The Tonic at The Mash House
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALEXANDER BENNETT: I CAN'T STAND THE MAN, MYSELF, Gilded Balloon Patter HooseEDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALEXANDER BENNETT: I CAN'T STAND THE MAN, MYSELF, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose

Videos

Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LORENZO
Summerhall (Anatomy Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morgan Rees: RoboTop (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Super
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Clash: Death in the Arena
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santi & Naz
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bishops
Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You