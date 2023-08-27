EDINBURGH 2023: Review: NEWSREVUE, Pleasance Courtyard, The Grand

'While the cast members of NewsRevue are incredibly talented, the show fails to pull audiences in and has many sketches that left people more confused than amused'

By: Aug. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Photo 1 Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADRIAN BLISS: INSIDE EVERYONE, Pleasance Dome, AceDome Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADRIAN BLISS: INSIDE EVERYONE, Pleasance Dome, AceDome
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 3 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GAIL PORTER: HUNG, DRAWN AND PORTERED, Assembly Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GAIL PORTER: HUNG, DRAWN AND PORTERED, Assembly

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: NEWSREVUE, Pleasance Courtyard, The Grand

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: NEWSREVUE, Pleasance Courtyard, The Grand

NewsRevue is a musical sketch show that parodies some of the political moments that have happened over the past year using both songs and straight scenes. I went into the show with high expectations, having read reviews of previous runs and being a fan of satirical musical shows. Looking back, these expectations left me even more disappointed than if I had gone in blind.

Before I go into my criticisms of the show itself, let me say that the cast is absolutely incredible and I was blown away by how hard they are working. They are constantly running off and on the stage in different costumes and never fail to miss an entrance, or even a single beat, for that matter. And even while running around and throwing on costumes, they still manage to be hilarious and have some great singing voices!

The pianist is the highlight of the show, not only accompanying the songs but playing some in-between scenes. I loved how he would play songs related to the scene that had just happened, making it fun for those familiar with the songs but not leaving anyone out if they didn’t understand it. 

Even as someone who has studied politics and tries to keep up to date with the news in the UK, I found myself struggling to understand bits and can only imagine that audience members from outside the UK were feeling the same way. While I recognised characters like Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak pretty easily, I found myself struggling to keep up with other recurring political characters. I enjoyed the simpler scenes that didn’t have named characters, like one about the NHS and another about the train strikes.

Ultimately, while the cast members of NewsRevue are incredibly talented, particularly the pianist, the show fails to pull audiences in and has many sketches that leave people more confused than amused. I would have preferred longer scenes with more setup in order to get a better payoff than a bunch of random scenes with zero context, making it difficult to understand what was happening.

NewsRevue runs at Pleasance Courtyard, The Grand at 17:30 on 27 August.




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: IVE GOT SOME THINGS TO GET OFF MY CHEST, Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: I'VE GOT SOME THINGS TO GET OFF MY CHEST,

According to Google, Eva's boobs weigh the same as: two and a half bottles of tequila; two bricks; or the average newborn baby. Quite a weight on your back and finding bras off the rack for a rack that size is near impossible. Despite being an ideal candidate, misogynistic medical standards leave Eva feeling like a tit for asking for a boob reduction - will the whole thing be a bust?

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: PUBLIC- THE MUSICAL, Pleasance Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: PUBLIC- THE MUSICAL, Pleasance

Usually avoid public bathrooms? Here's one you won't want to miss! This award-winning new musical follows four unlikely strangers who find themselves trapped together in a gender-neutral public toilet. With an hour to kill until maintenance arrives, the group navigates unexpected challenges, pungent opinions and some seriously sticky conversations. Created by queer-led theatre collective Stroud & Notes, Public – The Musical explores stories of identity, connection and compassion, alongside an electrifying pop/rock score. This will be a trip to the bathroom you'll never forget!

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LAWRENCE CHANEY – OVERWEIGHT AND OVER IT!, Saint Stephens St Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LAWRENCE CHANEY – OVERWEIGHT AND OVER IT!, Saint Stephens Stockbridge

Drag Queen of Scots and RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney presents a mix of stand-up and lip syncs in her Fringe debut extravaganza exploring what it truly means to be 'plus-sized'. Her stand-up delivers, her lip syncs less so.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALPHABET SOUP, Le Monde, Shanghai Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALPHABET SOUP, Le Monde, Shanghai

Overall Alphabet Soup is entertaining, if a little inconsistent, and it’s certainly a lively way to spend an afternoon. The hosts have done well to put together a show of exclusively LGBTQIA+ performers which is something the comedy scene globally needs more of.

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski

Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CRIZARDS: THIS MEANS WAR, Pleasance Dome, 10DomeEDINBURGH 2023: Review: CRIZARDS: THIS MEANS WAR, Pleasance Dome, 10Dome
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DUSK: A BITE-SIZE LOVE STORY, Greenside @ Infirmary Street, Forest TheatreEDINBURGH 2023: Review: DUSK: A BITE-SIZE LOVE STORY, Greenside @ Infirmary Street, Forest Theatre
EDNBURGH 2023: Review: LAURA RAMOSO: FRANCES, Pleasance Dome, QueenDomeEDNBURGH 2023: Review: LAURA RAMOSO: FRANCES, Pleasance Dome, QueenDome
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALEXANDRA HADDOW: NOT MY FINEST HOUR, Pleasance Courtyard, Bunker TwoEDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALEXANDRA HADDOW: NOT MY FINEST HOUR, Pleasance Courtyard, Bunker Two

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Carradale Village Hall (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Boat of Garten Community Hall (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Interrogation
Summerhall (Old Lab) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Super
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
The Traverse (12/05-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lovefool
Summerhall (Red Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Pavilion Theatre (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santi & Naz
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You