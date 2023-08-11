EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MONET X CHANGE: LIFE BE LIFEIN', Underbelly Bristo Square

The Drag Race legend performs until August 15

By: Aug. 11, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MONET X CHANGE: LIFE BE LIFEIN', Underbelly Bristo Square EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MONET X CHANGE: LIFE BE LIFEIN', Underbelly Bristo Square RuPaul's Drag Race legend and All Stars 4 winner Monet X Change takes her first solo show to the Fringe, and absolutely lives up to the hype. The glam queen showcases her knack for storytelling, comedy and operatic vocals (that RANGE though) in an anecdote-filled, fabulous performance extravaganza.

The show has a delightfully personal edge - Monet takes us through her amusing childhood memories, from embarrassing moments to high school crushes to vulnerability and wet dreams involving Ron Weasley. She sets up every story with likeable ease and feels like everybody's best friend while slickly embodying a variety of characters.

Although she does include anecdotes from her time in Drag Race, the piece is equally accessible to both RuPaul fans and RuPaul virgins. The show ties together nicely with a strong message: "Speak out. Speak YOUR truth" - we love her confidence. Queen of drag, queen of our hearts... we all need a little Monet in our lives.

Monet X Change: Life be Lifein' is at Underbelly Bristo Square until August 15




RELATED STORIES

1
Fishamble: The New Play Company wins Fringe First Award For HEAVEN by Eugene OBrien Photo
Fishamble: The New Play Company wins Fringe First Award For HEAVEN by Eugene O'Brien

It has just been announced that Fishamble: The New Play Company has been awarded a Scotsman's Fringe First Award for Heaven by Eugene O'Brien starring Andrew Bennett and Janet Moran and directed by Jim Culleton. 

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DNA, TheSpace On The Mile Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DNA, TheSpace On The Mile

The Parker & Schnell Youth Company showcase the immense talent of young people through their performance of ‘DNA’.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANIA MAGLIANO: I CANT BELIEVE YOUVE DONE THIS, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANIA MAGLIANO: I CAN'T BELIEVE YOU'VE DONE THIS, Pleasance Courtyard

Ania Magliano solidifies herself as a star of the UK Comedy scene with her latest hour of stand up.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SIAPA YANG BAWA MELAYU AKU PERGI? (WHO TOOK MY MALAY AWAY?), Summe Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SIAPA YANG BAWA MELAYU AKU PERGI? (WHO TOOK MY MALAY AWAY?), Summerhall

Faizal Abdullah launches an engaging, thought-provoking, unique and deeply personal exploration of Malay identity in Singapore through his performative lecture Siapa Yang Bawa Melayu Aku Pergi? (Who Took My Malay Away?)

From This Author - Mary Baillie

Mary is a Scottish-born and Brunei-raised world citizen who spent her high-school years in India. She is a graduate of Middlebury College Vermont with a degree in theatre and anthropology, and is... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OSCAR AT THE CROWN, Assembly George Square GardensEDINBURGH 2023: Review: OSCAR AT THE CROWN, Assembly George Square Gardens
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JM COETZEE'S LIFE & TIMES OF MICHAEL K, Assembly HallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: JM COETZEE'S LIFE & TIMES OF MICHAEL K, Assembly Hall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SALOME, Bedlam TheatreEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SALOME, Bedlam Theatre
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BLUE, Assembly George SquareEDINBURGH 2023: Review: BLUE, Assembly George Square

Videos

Video: Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video Video: Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unforgettable Girl
Pleasance Courtyard (Beneath) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dough
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Civic House (9/21-9/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Watson: The Final Problem
Assembly Studio 3 (3/08-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Pope: Holy Cow
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You