EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MONET X CHANGE: LIFE BE LIFEIN', Underbelly Bristo Square

RuPaul's Drag Race legend and All Stars 4 winner Monet X Change takes her first solo show to the Fringe, and absolutely lives up to the hype. The glam queen showcases her knack for storytelling, comedy and operatic vocals (that RANGE though) in an anecdote-filled, fabulous performance extravaganza.

The show has a delightfully personal edge - Monet takes us through her amusing childhood memories, from embarrassing moments to high school crushes to vulnerability and wet dreams involving Ron Weasley. She sets up every story with likeable ease and feels like everybody's best friend while slickly embodying a variety of characters.

Although she does include anecdotes from her time in Drag Race, the piece is equally accessible to both RuPaul fans and RuPaul virgins. The show ties together nicely with a strong message: "Speak out. Speak YOUR truth" - we love her confidence. Queen of drag, queen of our hearts... we all need a little Monet in our lives.

Monet X Change: Life be Lifein' is at Underbelly Bristo Square until August 15