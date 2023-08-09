EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ÎLE, Pleasance Courtyard

South African theatre-maker Sophie Joans explores her roots and the extreme relationship with her mother in a terribly entertaining family picture. Through physical comedy and outlandish similes, she examines the history of her ancestry.

Her grandparents escaped the conservative Mauritian seclusion and landed in Cape Town, but, at 18 years old, she goes back to the island to make sense of the rage she feels inside. Energetic storytelling reveals the genesis of the nation, with its invasion and insulated society.

Evil ancestors and incestuous curses animate her incendiary narrative, creating a joyous atmosphere and introducing a talented, charismatic young woman. A collection of funny characters accompanies Sophie in her native adventures. Directed by Rob van Vuuren and boasting a number of awards in their native country, Île is a good-hearted look at what makes us, us.

Île runs at the Pleasance Courtyard on the following dates: 9-15, 17-28 August.