EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LARRY OWENS LIVE, Assembly Room, Upstairs

Larry Owens Live is told from the perspective of a younger Owens who is working to make it into the industry, particularly focusing on his songwriting and performing. He is receiving emails from his agent who is requesting that he writes songs for different pop artists including Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

These songs become parodies of the music industry itself, with Eilish’s song being about the opioid crisis in America and Lil Nas X’s song playing on the concept of having a homophobic mother. I was nearly in tears of laughter when Owens sang a song about his life story that ended up being a slowed-down and dramatic version of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song.

A hilarious highlight of the show is when Owens auditions for a famous American sketch-comedy television show known by its three-letter title (you might be able to guess what this one is), impersonating several famous black women including Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis, and Lupita Nyong’o with nothing more than his voice and some wigs. Even in these funny moments, though, Owens does not shy away from bringing up more serious concepts, particularly racism, as illustrated in one bit when he, as Davis, questions why Jennifer Lawrence has more Oscar nominations than her.

But, even though Owens is hilarious and an incredibly talented singer, the show shines when it takes a turn for the serious, including a song in which Owens repeats the phrase “I can’t breathe” and names black Americans who have been unjustly killed including Eric Garner and Sandra Bland.

Owens is incredibly honest with his audience, telling them truths that make his voice shake. He is constantly trying to break through stereotypes that have shaped his life, especially in the entertainment industry. Things that had been used as jokes in previous bits become topics of serious reflection, forcing the audience to think about their own reactions and the impact they have.

The final song, an encore, is one of the most beautiful renditions of the song I have ever heard and nearly brought tears to my eyes. No spoilers - You have to go hear what it is for yourself!

Ultimately, Larry Owens Live is a powerful show that will have you in awe of Owens’ talent and clamouring for more. It is difficult to believe that this is a Fringe debut for Owens - It seems like he has been doing this for years, and I hope we get to see him for many more years to come.

Larry Owens Live runs at the Assembly Roxy, Upstairs at 20:35 until 27 August.