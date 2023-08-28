EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ICE HOLE: A CARDBOARD COMEDY, The Grand at Pleasance Courtyard

Impressive clowning, physical theatre and a growing pile of used cardboard

By: Aug. 28, 2023

Edinburgh Festival

A goofy, fantastical mermaid tale told through labelled cardboard signs accompanied by an unidentifiable language that sounds like a fusion between Icelandic and Simlish? It sounds ludicrous, but strangely.... it works.

Pierre Guillois and Olivier Martin-Salvan (who brought us acclaimed hit Fishbowl last year) unfold their Molière award-winning cardboard-filled piece at the Edinburgh Fringe. Beginning in the fjords of Iceland, a man fishes in a frozen lake - both fishing rod and lake are represented by pieces of labelled cardboard. He unintentionally catches a mermaid called Serena, sparking love at first sight. After accidentally releasing her, the play showcases his strenuous journey across the globe to find his love. From bagpipe players in the Scottish highlands to baguettes in France and Flamenco dancers in Spain, our hero faces an abundance of European stereotypes while shaping a commentary on our perceptions of other cultures.

Set, props, costume pieces and animals are represented through cardboard - it is a clever, unique, surreal idea that transcends the limits of traditional theatre. The protagonist of the story rarely moves, remaining centrestage on a cardboard stool, while the other character runs frantically revealing different pieces of cardboard throughout the piece. It is a play-within-a-play, with both actors sometimes breaking character to reveal the absurdly abusive, strained relationship between them. The story gets increasingly chaotic through impressive clowning, physical theatre and a growing pile of used cardboard tossed around the stage.

It could be shorter - a few moments feel unnecessarily repetitive in order to fill out their 1 hour 15 minute time slot. The humour is silly and child-like - it works for me, but isn't for everyone. Once the thrill of the cardboard wears off, it does drag a little bit. 

Overall a surreal, unique theatrical experience highly recommended at the Fringe.

Ice Hole: A Cardboard Comedy is at Pleasance Courtyard until August 28




Mary Baillie

Mary is a world citizen with a degree in theatre and anthropology, and is currently pursuing another in English Literature. She loves everything theatre-related and is excited to be writing for B... (read more about this author)

