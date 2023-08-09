EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DEUTERONOMY, ZOO Southside

Sitting on a crate in an undefined, desolate land, a beggar reads from a tiny book. His musings are interrupted by the arrival of another man and the huge coffin he drags behind him. They bicker and philosophise in an absurdist comedy rooted into the same feeling that brought us Waiting For Godot. Funny and distinctively Beckettian, Deuteronomy is about everything and nothing. The two men tackle the meaning of life, eternal damnation, and heavenly salvation the same way they discuss the differences between apples and peaches.

Freddie Houlahan and Jo Rich introduce opposing personalities with a lot to say. One is calm and assured, almost threatening; the other is frenzied and impulsive, but with a big heart and even bigger insecurity. What do they want to say with the play? Much like its inspiration, it’s up for debate. It invites a range of interpretations, but doesn’t broaden it as much as Godot does. It’s about injustice and unfairness, hunger and content. It’s also a multi-faceted reminder of the beauty of the world.

The Man soars with a small speech on what he’s learnt in his life. It’s a beautiful moment that reveals how people hold all kinds of knowledge if one is willing to listen. But the coffin at the back looms over the character and gives an ending before the show has even properly started. Deuteronomy is an intriguing one and PigPen Productions are a team to watch.

Deuteronomy runs at ZOO Southside until 19 August.