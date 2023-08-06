EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BREAKING OPEN, The Space

Breaking Open is a one-woman autobiographical show written by and performed by Oskar Saville.

For as long as she can remember, Oskar has had these feelings. They are more than instincts and she was described as overly sensitive throughout her childhood. At nineteen after a near death experience she started to hear voices, guiding her. When the voice told her that she had met the man she was destined to marry- she went with it.

Breaking Open is a story about a desperately unhappy marriage and the day that the voice tells her during a mundane activity that it is time to leave. Oskar has left before. She gave up her dreams and her position in the band 10,000 Maniacs for her marriage and family.

It's a personal story and Saville is a confident performer who is clearly passionate about telling it. Running at fifty minutes, Breaking Open doesn't outstay its welcome but it also only lightly touches on some themes about the idea of the 'perfect' wife and it feels as though there is more to explore.