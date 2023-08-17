EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BE MY GUEST, Assembly George Square, The Box

In between funny and pained moments; we experience her very existence at its fullest.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BE MY GUEST, Assembly George Square, The Box Be My Guest performed by Monia Baldini (a specialist in clowning and graduate of the esteemed Philippe Gaullier in Paris) has grabbed audiences from Europe, London and America. Baldini comes for the debut at the Edinburgh Fringe of her one woman show Be My Guest

Monia alternates beautifully between a tragic and comedic performances as she meanders through various aspects of her life. Through her journey as a performer all the way through to her personal life and welcoming her son to her life. In between funny and pained moments; we experience her very existence at its fullest.

Monia uses clown, bouffon, tragedy, improvisation, cabaret and physical comedy and consistently alternates between the five styles from soulful, emotive singing to sudden tragic clowning to immersive connections with an audience member. It seems Baldini’s main aim is to create connection; whether that is with her or with the room.

She manages to create a safe and open space which is famously difficult for a lone woman show. The audience is asked to stare at the partner next to them and say ‘I love you’ deeply into their eyes; uncomfortable for many. She grabs the head of one man and others must act out her labia as she gives birth to her son. There is no doubt this show is eccentric.

She created an inclusive, safe and comfortable environment where the audience feel they have agency to play and express themselves as well as her. It is an amusing voyage of self-acceptance and a reflection of someone’s individual story and how they try to reach their dreams.

Baldini ticks an array of random boxes I didn’t even know existed in the theatrical world. It is raw and original. I came out feeling more connected to myself and the people around me and that is certainly impressive in itself.

Be My Guest runs at Assembly George Square, The Box until 28 August




