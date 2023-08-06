EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANYTHING THAT WE WANTED TO BE, Summerhall

A life-affirming, warm hug of a show.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Court Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard
Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO TH Photo 4 Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANYTHING THAT WE WANTED TO BE, Summerhall

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANYTHING THAT WE WANTED TO BE, Summerhall “How much time do you spend worrying about your decisions?” This is a show for anxious people. Theatre-director-who-was-nearly-a-doctor Adam Lenson steps on stage directed by Hannah Moss and delivers a life-affirming piece about the what-ifs we all come across.

Haunted by what could have been and what could still be, he explores his past through the lens of being diagnosed with melanoma in 2019. A cleverly built narrative redefines the concepts of happiness and success, putting things in perspective and attempting to make sense of life itself. 

It’s not quite a musical, not quite a play with music, Anything That We Wanted To Be is its own genre. Heavily confessional but universal in sentiment, its storytelling goes in circular motions, going back and forth from “Day 0”, the day he received his diagnosis. We learn of his tender relationship with his parents and his brother, his love for Tetris, and what it feels like to be a freelance director at parties. He ties physicist Hugh Everett’s theory of the multiverse into his experience in what truly is an intriguing worldview.

Everett said that when we make a choice, the universe splits and all possible outcomes happen in different universes (yes, that’s where most famous multiverse plots come from). Surrounded by wires and old television screens in a set designed by Libby Todd, Lenson uses a loop pedal to accompany his voice.

Catchy tunes spice up the pace and add a multidimensional element to the production, making it a wholesome, big-hearted hug of a show. The moral of the story is: there are no right or wrong choices. See this and rest easy tonight.

Anything That We Wanted To Be runs at Summerhall on the following dates: 6-13, 15-20, 22-27.




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUGAR AND BLOOD, ZOO Playground Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUGAR AND BLOOD, ZOO Playground

All in all, the production feels like it’s only at the beginning of its life, as is the company, so there’s plenty of scope to grow and become the big feminist project it strives to be. A stronger script, more decisive vision, and an external eye will make all the difference.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WITHOUT SIN, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WITHOUT SIN, Summerhall

An audience of two steps into a small black box. They’re separated by a wall and can only hear each other through headphones when they talk into a microphone. Without Sin is an intriguing project that tugs at our contemporary need to feel. In a society that demands independence of thought but doesn’t teach its children to speak honestly from the heart, a deck of cards in a dark cubicle can be a safe space to connect with another person. This is one of those shows that cross the boundary of the theatrical form, venturing into the “experience” side of the industry.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANDRONICUS SYNECDOCHE, ZOO Southside Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANDRONICUS SYNECDOCHE, ZOO Southside

There’s loads of theatre at the Fringe. Some is excellent, some is average, some is… questionable. Polish company Song of the Goat present a retelling of Shakeseare’s Titus Andronicus in what could simply be described as a gothic, choral, impenetrable behemoth of a production. It’s transfixing for all the wrong reasons. Grzegorz Bral has a striking approach to the subject and a precise vision: his show is very physical and serious, quite Berliner Ensemble-ish and avant-garde, but with very little meaning.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BACON, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BACON, Summerhall

In Sophie Swithinbank's award-winning Bacon, friendship and love are inextricable from danger, anger, and hurt. It's a play that lives on the boundaries, the scales constantly tipping - literally, as the set takes the form of an oversized seesaw. 

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HIGH STEAKS, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: HIGH STEAKS, Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HEAVEN, TraverseEDINBURGH 2023: Review: HEAVEN, Traverse
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WAITING FOR A TRAIN AT THE BUS STOP, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: WAITING FOR A TRAIN AT THE BUS STOP, Summerhall

Videos

Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# June
Greenside Venues @ Infirmary Street (8/21-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
Tron Theatre (9/14-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NewsRevue (HMS Unthinkable)
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Ruckus
Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
The Traverse (12/05-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dough
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You