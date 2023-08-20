EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 24, 23, 22 at Underbelly Cowgate

Ambitious storytelling that misses the mark

By: Aug. 20, 2023

POPULAR

BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 1 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 2 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE LAST SHOW BEFORE WE DIE, Roundabout @Summerhall Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE LAST SHOW BEFORE WE DIE, Roundabout @Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KIERAN HODGSON: BIG IN SCOTLAND, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KIERAN HODGSON: BIG IN SCOTLAND, Pleasance Courtyard

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 24, 23, 22 at Underbelly Cowgate

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 24, 23, 22 at Underbelly Cowgate In terms of storytelling structure, it’s hard not to compare 24, 23, 22 to musical The Last Five Years - there’s one story moving forwards in time, one backwards, and they meet in the middle. Tonally, however, the two could not be more different. While the musical is a witty look at love and heartbreak, writer Doug Dean’s Fringe theatre show is about rage, despair, and anonymity.

As the show begins, Brendan (Joe Matty) is breathing his last breath. Boom, goes his heart beat, boom, goes the rushing blood. The following hour of theatre explains how he got to this point, and how his life became intertwined with that of Fran (Ruth Page). Fran, whose story is told in parallel, begins having a bad day at work, which quickly goes from bad to worse. Alongside all this, ambient beats shift with the story.

24, 23, 22 is a confusing show. The music, one of the show’s key selling points and marks of originality, doesn’t seem to have any reason to it. With most works of gig theatre, as this claims to be, the music plays a pivotal role in the story: we see characters that are obsessed with punk music, play pub gigs, love karaoke. But here, there’s no mention of music in the script whatsoever. The score is just kind of…there, and isn’t very notable. 

It also means there’s a DJ (director Joe Strickland) onstage throughout the show - but his presence takes away from the story rather than adding interest. He awkwardly bobs at the back of the stage, vaguely interacting with the cast now and then but never in a significant way. 

24, 23, 22 is awkward in other ways too - as the audience come in, the cast members are chatting to those near the front, asking them about the shows they’ve been seeing. It’s definitely a different choice to most Fringe shows, but once again there doesn’t seem to be any reason for it. Instead it creates an uneasy atmosphere, and a muddling break of the fourth wall.

One of the main issues I had with this production was that none of the characters involved were particularly likeable, or detailed enough to feel real. Brendan is revealed to have some kind of "condition" - presumably a mental health one - but we never find out what. Fran’s rage is fuelled by what feels like a very surface level frustration with men’s sexism, making the action she takes seem unfounded. Additionally, she often feels like a somewhat stereotypical character, slightly 'woman-written-by-a-man'. In such a character-driven show, sympathetic - or at least compelling - characters are a must, and these two unfortunately fall a little short. 

The structure itself is a strong concept - the anticipation for the two lives to cross creates a sense of intrigue, and a driving force to hold our attention for the full hour. However, the revelation is a little underwhelming - the story feels like plot points have been plucked from thin air, rather than rooted in truth, leaving the script with a lack of authenticity. There’s nothing here that feels especially unique or worth writing a show about. 

Both actors give strong performances, even if they occasionally border on melodrama, and maintain an impressive level of energy throughout, as well as a great rapport. Strickland’s direction features some bold choices and creative blocking, but it feels as though there is something missing - perhaps the empty stage could do with something more for the actors to use, giving the show a more distinct identity.

There is definitely potential here - a gig theatre show telling the story of two overlapping lives is a really exciting idea with so many possibilities. The end of the show does showcase some stronger writing, with thought-provoking reflections on how the most ordinary of days can end up changing our lives entirely.

24, 23, 22 has received several awards and nominations, so clearly for many there is lots of merit here. For this critic, unfortunately, it felt a little too hollow. 

24, 23, 22 runs at Underbelly Cowgate until 27 August

Image Credit: Brian Roberts




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JAMES ROWLAND: PIECE OF WORK, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JAMES ROWLAND: PIECE OF WORK, Summerhall

James has been touring his storytelling theatre shows for half his adult life. This year was different. Returning home after his first stint away he received a letter that exploded his life and the tour became a search: for the person who sent it, for a sense of home, and to maybe save a life.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LADY DEALER, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LADY DEALER, Summerhall

For Charly, every day is the same. They used to be different, when there was Clo, but there isn't Clo anymore and she doesn't want to dwell on that. She just wants to chug coffee, blast Beastie Boys and deal drugs. Simple. But when Charly suffers a power cut, she's forced back into the real world; a world of knockoff Morrisseys, disapproving mothers and, ultimately, a world she has to navigate alone. Lady Dealer is a mile-a-minute poem play by Martha Watson Allpress about self-forgiveness, the exhaustion of trying, and mistaking self-destruction for self-preservation. It's also about weed.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BED: THE MUSICAL, Gilded Balloon Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BED: THE MUSICAL, Gilded Balloon

Bed – A playful and poignant 'pocket-sprung' musical. Instead of a honeymoon, newly-weds Ben and Alice buy a luxury divan. Twenty years of marriage milestones in 60 minutes – love, betrayal, loss and dirty linen. We spend a third of our lives in bed.... If only beds could talk!

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ROSALIE MINNITT: CLEMENTINE, The Underbelly Cowgate, Delhi Belly Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ROSALIE MINNITT: CLEMENTINE, The Underbelly Cowgate, Delhi Belly

Rosalie Minnitt’s Clementine is an exhilarating one woman theatrical comedy show presenting a debut character with influences from Jane Austen, Bridgerton and absurdist humour.

From This Author - Katie Kirkpatrick

Katie is a director/producer/critic based in Oxford, and the co-founder of Love Song Productions. She loves queer theatre, new musicals, and gig theatre. You can find her on Twitter @ka... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHARACTER FLAW, GreensideEDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHARACTER FLAW, Greenside
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DAZZLING, TheSpaceEDINBURGH 2023: Review: DAZZLING, TheSpace
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: COWBOYS AND LESBIANS, Pleasance DomeEDINBURGH 2023: Review: COWBOYS AND LESBIANS, Pleasance Dome
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BREAK UP WITH YOUR BOYFRIEND, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: BREAK UP WITH YOUR BOYFRIEND, Pleasance Courtyard

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe Video
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santi & Naz
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Watson: The Final Problem
Assembly Studio 3 (3/08-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bishops
Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Clash: Death in the Arena
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Civic House (9/21-9/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Pavilion Theatre (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# stark bollock naked
Assembly Roxy (Downstairs) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Nethy Bridge Community Centre (9/13-9/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You