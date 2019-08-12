EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: ORLANDO BAXTER: FINDING MARIAH, The Stand

Orlando Baxter told The List that "the role of a comedian should be to speak their truth and be funny". Baxter has done something quite remarkable with the 60-minute slot he has at The Stand. It's comedy, but not as you know it.

He begins the show by gently ribbing the very white, British audience (Baxter is American). It's not a huge crowd and he expertly creates an atmosphere that is the best that you find at the Fringe.

The reality is, true to Fringe Form, a fairly nondescript room commandeered for comedy. The fantasy which Baxter constructs is that you could be at the bar of a pub, sharing personal histories over a pint. Or two. Or three. In fact, one audience member was definitely on his third by this 4pm show, but no judgement - what happens in Edinburgh...well, ends up in a comedy review.

Baxter structures his set around his struggle to reconnect with his father in his hometown in Massachusetts, and the discovery that he may have a half-sister. It's poignant, but the laughs, naturally, become less frequent as the story develops. He does, however, create quite a special experience. It wouldn't be the show to see in the late hours, but it's well scheduled for an interesting and open story of personal growth.

Orlando Baxter: Finding Mariah is at The Stand Comedy Club until 24 August





