EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: ALGORITHMS, Pleasance Courtyard

Algorithms is a feel-good show: comic and gently moving. It's written by Sadie Clark, who developed the play through the Soho Theatre's Writers' Lab.

With her 30th birthday just around the corner, Brooke's life goes a bit Pete Tong. Her girlfriend breaks up with her, and her job working for a matchmaking app comes under threat.

Clark plays various characters with their own distinct foibles, which helps to paint a clear picture of Brooke's world. She's a really comfortable performer; her understated style underlines the monologue with a refreshing subtlety, and she's very conversational. The Fringe is a sublime symphony of energy, and Algorithms feels like a lovely way to take things at a slower pace for an hour.

The play's charm relies on shared experiences, a sense of familiarity that does create an enjoyable feeling of ease between performer and spectator. Sadie is an observant writer who manages to capture many of the everyday anxieties in the digital age, but the production feels a bit too familiar. It begins to weave the idea of 'algorithms' into its format, but it doesn't quite manage to hit a home run on creating something truly exciting.

Algorithms at the Pleasance Courtyard until 26 August





