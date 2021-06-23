Dumfries And Galloway Arts Festival Return This Summer

Scotland's largest rural performing arts festival returns with an outdoor and online performance programme celebrating the people and creativity of Dumfries and Galloway from 16 - 25 July.

Combining an outdoor travelling stage, pop up performances in unexpected locations and a digital programme packed with world class artists - Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival - based in South West of Scotland - returns in brand new form for over ten days this July, with 60 events blending music, theatre, dance, comedy and spoken word.

The 42nd programme - centred around the theme Hame'll Dae Me - is a tribute to the burgeoning artists and world class performers of the region and a celebration of the diverse culture found across Dumfries and Galloway with headline performances including a live stand up set from comedian Mark Nelson, a new album showcase from Smith & McClennan, a celebration of European music from The Firelight Trio, and a sneak peek into the exciting world of emerging five piece band, The Lucky Doves.

Melanie Purdie, Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival's new strategic and creative director came into the role in March of this year. Inheriting some of the 2020 programme cancelled due to Covid-19, she is both welcoming back and presenting new artists through a unique programme specific to the times in which we're living, giving the region a voice on a national and international platform.

"We are proud to welcome you to join us for a refreshed programme that places artists and audiences from the region first and foremost. We paused, we reflected and reimagined a Festival that sits at the heart of communities across the area. We have envisioned the future of the Festival and what we would like to see in our changed world. Hame'll Dae Me celebrates and promotes world class artists from across Dumfries and Galloway and connects you with nationally renowned performing arts companies. We are bringing you a safe, secure, and engaging programme to experience locally, or from the comfort of your own home. Enjoy!"

The ten-day festival will take place in three parts this year with D&G Arts Festival at Hame - a digital lineup that reaches beyond the local area and into people's homes. In theatre, following a successful virtual tour of Scotland last month, Helen Milne Productions' Distance Remaining shares the story of three lost souls making a break for freedom, but its April 2020 and no journey is as simple as A to B; and Vanishing Point and Brite Theater present Deliverance - a show delivered straight to your door - this is a performance by you, about you.

Bare Boards and a passion presents Weavers of Grass - a multi-media performance with award winning poet Chrys Salt and acclaimed harper Wendy Stewart exploring the creative process, human frailty and ancient traditions; and Carolyn Yates presents Gaze - a creative response to photographer Kim Ayres' nude portraits of women over 50 with actors Sheila Grier, Kirsty Miller and Linda Duncan McLaughlin and dramaturg and director, Drew Taylor.

In live entertainment for those based in the South West of Scotland, Talking Horse in partnership with local theatre company, Townsend Theatre Productions is a new addition in 2021. A completely mobile, outdoor venue that will tour through the heart of Dumfries and Galloway - including Annan on 17 July, Stranraer on 18 July, Dumfries on 24 July and Castle Douglas on 25 July - hosting artists from each community on its travelling stage. Each event day will present four live performances for audiences to enjoy with a varied line-up celebrating local artists including Buskers & Fox and Hound in association with Annan Harbour present Lot 52 and Sea Shanties - a new play by Vivien Jones and directed by award winning director, Ken Gouge which follows the story of a family leaving Annan Harbour in 1775 to sail to Nova Scotia in search of a better life - a story of resilience and fortitude that resonates with modern-day mass emigration. Townsend Theatre Productions present The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists - an enduring and entertaining classic story of Edwardian painters and decorators by Robert Tressell, tells of their struggle for survival brought to life by actor Neil Gore.

Local artists will also pop-up across Dumfries and Galloway, appearing in many unique and exciting locations such as town centres, beautiful gardens, monuments, and art centres. Featuring Oceanallover, Cultured Mongrel and the young people from Stage iT, audiences can find 18 music, dance and theatre performances happening throughout the festival.

Whether you're in Dumfries and Galloway or exploring the programme from afar, there is something for everyone in this love letter to one of Scotland's artistic hotspots.

For the full programme, visit dgartsfestival.org.uk.