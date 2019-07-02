Diana Dinerman Brings Her Show DETOUR To The UK For The Edinburgh Fringe

What happens when the finish line is finally in sight, and you realise that you've been running the wrong race?

One option is to stop, pivot, and then run like hell in the other direction. You don't know where you're going, you just know you're running for your life - in the direction of the life you want. At least, you hope so.

DETOUR: A Show About Changing Your Mind is Diana Dinerman's autobiographical feminist comedy about what happened next-when you throw away the grand life plan and follow the detours. In a quest that took her from dancer to historian to comedy writer, Diana found herself - her real self - in one of the fakest cities in the world.

Against a backdrop of Los Angeles's self-obsessed shiny people and palm trees, Diana Dinerman is an irreverent intellectual who left the ivory tower for a life with more ambiguity than certainty, and, somehow, found serenity in not knowing all the answers.

DETOUR traces her path from artist to academic and back to the stage, through a 10-year period of isolating research, an intoxicating love of the American choreographer Lester Horton that led to a PhD, heartbreak fuelled vandalism, and fasting in the jungle.

With impeccable writing and sharp comedic timing, DETOUR: A Show About Changing Your Mind is a refreshing portrait of getting our life all wrong. The show blends storytelling with comedy, with an evocative visual design and soundscape - including historical photographs of 1950s Los Angeles, chanting, dance, and Peruvian imagery.

DETOUR is a captivating balance of head and heart - an infectious and inspirational tale about how one woman created the life she wanted by drawing her own map.

Diana Dinerman performs Detour: A Show About Changing Your Mind at the Edinburgh Fringe from 31st July - 26th August. For tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/detour-a-show-about-changing-your-mind





