Dennis Elkins to Present One-Man Trilogy at This Year's Edinburgh Fringe

Will any of India's ancient gods grant an epiphany to middle-aged American white guy Dennis Elkins? 

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 1 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 2 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADULTS, Traverse Theatre Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADULTS, Traverse Theatre

Dennis Elkins to Present One-Man Trilogy at This Year's Edinburgh Fringe

Will any of India's ancient gods grant an epiphany to middle-aged American white guy Dennis Elkins? 

In search of “a personal GPS reset” and carrying his son's ashes in his backpack, Dennis finds himself emotionally overwhelmed when he is plunged into the colours, crowds and seeming chaos of a culture so very different to his own. 

bag-- is a witty, self-deprecating autobiographical one-man show that cleverly, and with an abundance of personal and political insight, reveals as much about contemporary US society as it does about personal experience. 

Dennis is determined not to be another member of the “middle-aged white guy club” – the loud, obnoxious types that boom and bluster at Mar-a-Lago, and whose aggression and bullying conceals the reality that they are actually small, weak and terrified. 

Indeed, here is a man who was astonished to find that Trump was ever elected President, that so many of his compatriots were so riddled with fear and loathing. 

And yet … here he is, with very mixed reactions when confronted with a world where he's not at the top of the tree and doesn't even know the rules. 

bag-- sees him standing with frozen feet in the Ganges, attempting scooter rides through an Indian city, travelling with a savvy holy man and witnessing everything from the extreme poverty to the economic cutting edge of a truly vast country. 

The gods are not ones to deliver epiphanies on demand, but this is a journey might still turn out to be life-changing. 

One man, three productions and a quest for self 

While bag-- stands alone, it is also part of a trilogy presented by Dennis Elkins at this year's Edinburgh Fringe. The other elements are: 

A Trilogy: blood (line) (musical theatre, LGBTQ+): Mr Dennis is convinced hard work and god-fearing obedience to the rules will be rewarded with a happy home, good job, white picket fence, and 2.3 children. It's a riotous voyage tracking down the culprits responsible for rocking his dreamboat. A solo musical replete with original songs to make you laugh, cry and celebrate casting free from “normal”. 

A Trilogy: box. (comedy): Mr Dennis wants to know why our identity is so bound up in possessions. Do we throw away our loved ones with their things when they die? Childlike wonder, adult cynicism and Shakespearean gravitas combine as he tackles these questions and more.  

Dennis made his Edinburgh Fringe debut in 2019 with box. 

The 2020 online@theSpaceUK season featured a shortened video version of bag-- entitled anything to declare, mr. dennis. British Theatre Guide praised Dennis' performance as “perceptive but gentle”. 

In 2021 online@theSpaceUK featured the shortened version of box. called are you boxed in mr. dennis?, described by British Theatre Guide as “compelling” and “an intensely personal monologue” defined by its “raw, honest presentation”. 

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

A Trilogy: box. 

  • Venue: theSpace@Surgeons Hall, Haldane Theatre (Venue 53) 
  • Time: 16:20 
  • Dates: 7, 10, 15, 18, 23, 26 August 
  • Duration: 55 minutes  
  • Ticket prices: Full price £12, concessions £10, student and OAP £8  
  • Advisory: Age 14+ 
  • Warnings: Use of gunfire sound effects 
  • Tickets from https://tickets.edfringe.com 

A Trilogy: bag-- 

  • Venue: theSpace@Surgeons Hall, Haldane Theatre (Venue 53) 
  • Time: 16:20 
  • Dates: 4, 8, 11, 16, 19, 21, 24 August 
  • Duration: 55 minutes  
  • Ticket prices: Full price £12, concessions £10, student and OAP £8  
  • Advisory: Age 14+ 
  • Tickets from https://tickets.edfringe.com 

A Trilogy: blood (line) 

  • Venue: theSpace@Surgeons Hall, Haldane Theatre (Venue 53) 
  • Time: 16:20 
  • Dates: 5, 9, 12, 14, 17, 22, 25 August 
  • Duration: 55 minutes  
  • Ticket prices: Full price £12, concessions £10, student and OAP £8  
  • Advisory: Age 14+ 
  • Tickets from https://tickets.edfringe.com 

Cast and creatives 

  • Company: Flying Solo! Presents 
  • Director of all three shows: Karla Knudsen 
  • Writer: Dennis Elkins 
  • Performer: Dennis Elkins 
  • Composer/accompanist for box. Brandon Grayson  
  • Videographer for bag-- William Kyle Odon 
  • Videographer for bag-- Sam Lowery 
  • Sound designer, box. and bag-- Robert Hornbostel  

About Flying Solo! Presents: 

The company's goal is to introduce new American work by emerging American artists to the international stage. 

About Dennis Elkins: Elkins' resume includes performances at the Colorado and Utah Shakespeare Festival, Thingamajig Theatre Company, and Single Carrot Theatre, among others. No stranger to solo shows, Elkins delights audiences with five-star performances in original works such as Tipping A Glass with O Henry and An Evening with Poe.  

Twitter @presentssolo Instagram flyingsolopresents Website http://www.flyingsolopresents.com 




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Line-Up Announced For Mervyn Stutters Charity Gala at Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Line-Up Announced For Mervyn Stutter's Charity Gala at Edinburgh Fringe

The thrilling line-up for Mervyn Stutter's special charity gala has been announced.  Mervyn's gala celebrates a phenomenal three decades of Mervyn Stutter's Pick of the Fringe, the legendary showcase that presents a curated mix of Fringe picks, highlighting the Festival's international acclaim.

2
Six Statues Dramatically Returned To The Roof of The Citizens Theatre Photo
Six Statues Dramatically Returned To The Roof of The Citizens Theatre

The famous statues that have welcomed audiences to the Citizens Theatre for decades have now been reinstated in their new elevated positions, watching over actors, audiences and residents of the Gorbals.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WE MUST DO THIS MORE, Royal Scots Club Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WE MUST DO THIS MORE, Royal Scot's Club

Six years after debuting at the PBH Free Fringe, We Must Do This More returns to the Edinburgh Fringe, this time playing at the Royal Scot’s Club. The show is an autobiographical piece that explores the highs and lows of female friendship over a year in the life of one Mhairi McColl.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE CLIMATE FABLES, Greenside @ Nicholson Square Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE CLIMATE FABLES, Greenside @ Nicholson Square

You have the opportunity to see two shows written and directed by Padraig Bond, on alternating days by coming along to The Climate Fables. On this particular day, Debating Extinction, a retelling of Rapunzel through a dystopian climate lens, was the show in question.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Loud Poet Grand Slam Final
Baillie Gifford Sculpture Court (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Adult
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Snug) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILD ONION
Gilded Ballon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unforgettable Girl
Pleasance Courtyard (Beneath) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Ruckus
Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Boat of Garten Community Hall (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Newtonmore Village Hall (9/09-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
An Tobar & Mull Theatre (10/11-10/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You