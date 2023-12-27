Daniel Sloss Returns to Fife at the Adam Smith Theatre in January

For one night only, join Scotland’s international comedy star Daniel Sloss, with some other stand-up comedian friends, at the Adam Smith Theatre. The performance is set for 27 January 2024 at 19:30.

Daniel is a Fifer and was the biggest ticket selling comedian in the world for most of 2021, has sold out six New York solo off-Broadway seasons, appeared on U.S TV’s ‘Conan’ ten times, broken box office records in Edinburgh and toured in 53 countries.

Now, ne’s finally coming back to Kirkcaldy, right back where it all started, and is bringing some other great stand-ups.

Daniel’s Netflix specials ‘DARK’ & ‘Jigsaw’ are streaming in 190 countries, 26 languages with the infamous ‘Jigsaw’ now credited with breaking up over 120,000 couples and cited in over 300 divorces world-wide (some fans even bringing their divorce papers for him to autograph at shows). His incredible ‘X’ tour sold out 300 live shows across 40 countries, with the film version (currently on HBO in U.S. and Canada) becoming the first UK comedy special to make its UK premiere in cinemas, with a nationwide release at Vue.

* Please be advised that the performance begins promptly at the time indicated and late admittance is not guaranteed. Contains strong language. Age restriction 16+ , no babes in arms. It is a condition of entry that ticket holders agree to no photograph, film, record or stream the show. Offenders will be removed and refused re-entry. A limit of 6 tickets per transaction applies.