Damien Warren Smith Brings Garry Starr Back To Edinburgh Fringe With Brand New Show

Garry Starr would like to think he is an actor's actor. Actually, turns out, he's everybody's actor... his debut solo show Garry Star Performs Everything went down rip-roaringly well at last year's Edinburgh Fringe. Having already laid down the entire canon and every conceivable dramatic style in the book, now it is time to see if he can casually conquer Troy.

Acting was invented by the ancient Greeks. Before that, people were just pretending. With the release of his groundbreaking new book An Actor Pretends, Starr delves deep into his Greek ancestry to enlighten us all with the ancient art of Pretendism, thus saving the performing arts from the evil clutches of Method acting.

Garry - the ebullient actor with more opinions than stagecraft - is the bananas brainchild of character comedian Damien Warren Smith (The Plague of iDiots), back for Edinburgh Fringe 2019 to present a new array of theatrical verities. Having single-handedly saved the performing arts from obscurity in 2018 comic wunderkind Garry Starr delivers another anarchic drama masterclass to remember. Sure to elicit knowing nods and chuckles from thesps and theatre buffs, Garry Starr Conquers Troy is also dead certain to have the entire audience rolling...

Damien was born in the Scottish Highlands but grew up in Australia where he studied performing arts at the Actors Centre in Sydney. On graduating he moved to London where he spent more than a decade working as an actor and deviser with companies such as Hull Truck and Tall Stories, touring the UK and internationally. In 2013 he retrained as a clown at École Philippe Gaulier in Paris before creating The Plague of iDiots, a physical comedy troupe that toured comedy and theatre festivals around the world. Garry Starr Performs Everything, his debut solo show, premiered at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in 2018 and has since picked up a string of critical acclaim.

Damien Warren Smith performs 'Garry Starr Conquers Troy' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 1st - 25th August. For tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/garry-starr-conquers-troy





