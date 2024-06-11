DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL! Starring Luke Bayer to Debut at Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DIVA: Live From Hell! performed by Luke Bayer featuring book and characters by Nora Brigid Monahan and music and lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen, will be presented at Underbelly Cowgate, August 1st - 25th at 8.30pm.

DIVA: Live From Hell! the hit devilish solo musical (winner of Best Musical Everything Theatre Awards) starring Luke Bayer, Winner of Best Lead Performance in a Musical (Offies 2023), rises from the underworld for its Fringe debut as the road to hell burns from London to Edinburgh this August. A wonderous outpouring of diva power, this show blazes into Underbelly Cowgate for the 2024 Fringe.

As president of the drama club and star of every school show, Desmond Channing spent most of his short life in the spotlight. When a rival student Evan Harris, a hotshot transfer from New York, challenges his throne, Desmond responds as any diva would, with lethal force... Now stuck in the 'Seventh Circle', Hell's most squalid cabaret venue, Desmond is forced to relive his disturbing tale of woe. As we join him and his band for their one-millionth consecutive show, Desmond performs with a desperate vigour in the hopes that he can prove he's repented and can be freed from this eternal, campy torment!

Inspired by All About Eve, this blood-stained love letter to Broadway will have you laughing hysterically and lusting for revenge. Featuring the sensational Luke Bayer as Desmond, and every other character to boot, this one-act, one-person riot of a show will take you beyond the darkest depths and demonstrate exactly what it takes to earn the title of diva. See you in hell!

Performer Luke Bayer says, "I am so excited to be performing in Diva: Live From Hell again! I had the time of my life when we did the show at the Turbine in 2022 and am so thrilled we get to share it with Edinburgh audiences in our first time at the Fringe !"

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

DIVA: Live From Hell!

Venue: Underbelly Cowgate

Dates: August 1st - 25th at 8.30pm

Review From: August 2nd

Tickets from £9 at: https://underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/event/diva-live-from-hell

Content Warnings: Strong language and themes of a sensitive nature

Age Guidance: 16+

Running Time: 70 min

DIVA: Live From Hell! is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing Global. (www.broadwaylicensing.com)

DIVA: Live From Hell! runs at Kings Head Theatre London from Tuesday 4th to Saturday 29th June.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY ON BROADWAY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







