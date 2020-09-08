DENOUEMENT is Now Available To Listen To From The Traverse Festival

Presented as an audio recorded rehearsed reading, it was rehearsed and recorded in just two days in person, under social distancing conditions.

Denouement by John Morton, a Traverse Theatre Company and Lyric Theatre Belfast co-production, featuring lead performances from Ian McElhinney (the inimitable Granda Joe in Derry Girls , Game of Thrones) and Marie Jones (In the Name of the Father), directed by Gareth Nicholls (Ulster American, Crocodile Fever) .

Presented as an audio recorded rehearsed reading, it was rehearsed and recorded in just two days in person, under social distancing conditions, at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast - the first activity to happen in the building in five months. This recording is the first step on the journey to the play being performed on stage when conditions allow.

Listen now as part of the Traverse Festival: https://www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/event/denouement

Set in an apocalyptic Ireland in 2048, Denouement follows Edel (Marie Jones) and Liam (Ian McElhinney), a couple in their 60s who are facing the literal end of the world.

They've been up all night trying to get their chaotic affairs into some kind of order, surrounded by dozens of empties from last night's raging party. They feel rough, they're on edge, and they're blasting music to drown out the cataclysmic noise outside as cities start to disappear and the world's animals go haywire.

Liam is hammering furiously at his typewriter, finishing the memoirs that no-one will ever read. Edel is wrangling with her laptop, desperately trying to say a final goodbye to their beloved kids. And they're both reflecting on past regrets - and trying to put them right in sometimes bloody, messy, outrageous ways.

As tempers fray, family secrets are outed and their behaviour becomes ever more questionable, Liam and Edel try to work out what really matters as they career towards a bickering end - while the world literally falls apart around them.

