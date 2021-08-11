DANISH DIGITAL Opens At Edinburgh Fringe 2021

The Danish Arts Foundation in association with WILDTOPIA has announced three #DANISH DIGITAL productions as the official selection of Danish companies to perform at Edinburgh Fringe 2021 - promoting Danish performing arts of high artistic quality internationally. The works have been selected for #DANISH DIGITAL at EdFringe 2021 by The Danish Arts Foundation.

With restrictions on international travel limiting in-person performances at the Fringe, #DANISH DIGITAL will be showcasing it's selection on ZOOTV - Zoo Venue's online Edinburgh fringe platform - for a second year.

Digital theatre has developed rapidly in the past 18 months. What started as an immediate response to the pandemic; a scramble to film shows in empty theatres with an iPhone and stream it on YouTube so as not to entirely lose all hopes of an audience in lockdown, has evolved into a new understanding amongst theatre makers and a discovery with regards to how a digital medium might be used in truly creative way for theatre making.

#DANISH DIGITAL has three selected pieces of work that have either adapted to the point where the digital version is as accessible and enjoyable as the original live performance, or work that has chosen to adopt a "digital first" approach, whereby filmed and streamed theatre and hybrid performances are not a last resort, but a deliberate choice.

Himherandit Productions presents

CHAMPIONS

Written and performed by Andreas Constantinou

Date: 16. - 22. August Ticket price: £5 Running time: 35 minutes

ADAPTED FOR DIGITAL: What makes us all champions? What are we dealing with in our personal lives? Do we ever stop and deal with our vulnerabilities?

Champions is an emotional performance installation that deals with universal issues of parent-child relations, loneliness and

individual resilience. The performance features the interview recordings of the artist's father, mother and conversations with his therapist.

More: https://www.himherandit.com/



Content warning: This performance contains moments of full-frontal nudity. Age limit, 16 years

Don Gnu Presents

TWO MEN & A PLANK



Choreography & performance: Kristoffer L. A. Pedersen & Jannik Elkær

Date: 12. - 28. August // Ticket price: £5 Running time: 25 minutes

ADAPTED FOR DIGITAL: - it's time to walk the plank! With a twinkle in our eye, we pay tribute to men who wear sandals, as we celebrate the right to be yourself. Characters DON and GNU, from the acclaimed trilogy MEN IN SANDALS, fight both for and against each other and work hard to get a seemingly rebellious plank into the right place. A streamed outdoor pop-up show adapted to a digital stage, filled Raw physicality, crooked stunts, slapstick entertainment, jack-ass strength tests, toe- curling embarrassments and extremely charming men in sandals.



More: https://dongnu.dk

FIX&FOXY PRESENT



AVATAR ME

Date: 12/13/25/26 August at 10.00am + 11.00am + 12.00 + 1.00pm + 3.00pm + 4.00pm + 5.00pm + 7.00pm

Ticket price: £8 Running time: 60 minutes

AN 1-ON-1 LIVE-STREAMED - DIGITAL FIRST PRODUCTION: Your personal live-streamed performance. For 45 minutes you get the chance to live someone else's life and affect another human being's actions somewhere around the world.

You will be placed in unfamiliar surroundings, meet with unknown people and perhaps - experience something that would never happen in your own life. Ready?!