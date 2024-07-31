DADDY'S GIRLS Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sophie Garrad (So You Think You’re Funny Finalist 2023, Funny Women One to Watch) and Leigh Douglas (BBC New Comedy Regional Showcase 2023, Live at the Queer Comedy Club for OutTV) are coming to the Fringe with a split-bill of the girliest comedy you can possibly imagine. Daddy’s Girls is unabashedly a show for the girls, gays and theys. Only the bravest cis-straight boys will survive (or buy a ticket for that matter).

Sophie and Leigh are Daddy's Girls on the loose. With Sophie's Dad in and out of prison and Leigh's dead dad only contactable via the help of a clairvoyant, these girls are doing it for themselves and taking a split-bill to the Fringe, because "What, like it's hard?" They're ready to order the Business Woman Special and spice up your life in men's shirts and short skirts and be your fairy godmothers of comedy as they enter their drunk auntie eras and make you say, "Man! I feel like a Woman!" Out of the sea of Edinburgh shows, they wanna be part of your world. Everyone's invited because it does not say RSVP on the statue of liberty.

In Daddy’s Girls, Sophie unpacks what it’s like to have a Dad who’s a bit of a dodgy bloke and carry the burden of being the only posh one in her family. She’s been called stuck-up, shallow and even nouveau riche but maybe that’s just the cost of being a girl’s girl these days. Sophie may be a delusional queen but she’s unflinching and unashamed about her chaotic childhood, being driven to girls private school in a police car and dreaming of the day when she’d have a mugshot of her very own, just like her idol, Paris Hilton.

Leigh is a gay girlie and too femme to function. She’s too femme, too furious. Leigh takes a blinding look at the sexual liberation of Irish women via a tribute to The Corrs. Brought up by an Irish Catholic father (God rest him) and an English spiritualist mother, she reflects on her own misguided journey through spirituality in the wake of her latest harrowing lesbian breakup. Her set is a mildly unhinged tribute to the gal pals, tarot card readers and nonbinary fuckboys who got her through heartbreak.

With their split-bill, Leigh and Sophie want to represent the importance of friendship and allyship between the straight girlies and lesbians (the straight girlies need all the help they can get after all, they have to date icky boys.)

Leigh is building up an online following of queer women after going viral with a video ranking the Disney princesses from least to most gay and a series of sketches about dating as a queer woman. Sophie is also growing her online presence with sketches about her own community: Avoidant Girlies. They are both regulars at the Queer Comedy Club in London where Leigh is proud to represent the lipstick lesbian community onstage and Sophie has been heralded as Queen of the Gays.

