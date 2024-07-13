Comedy Sketch Show JUKESOX to Play Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following popular previews in London earlier this Summer, Threepenny Collective are excited to press play on 'Jukesox' at Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year!

Jukesox offers audiences a comedic crave-quenching, refreshing spin on the comedy genre, as a dynamic sketch comedy show which blends traditional sketches with improvisational humour. The show thrives on the chemistry of its cast, to deliver a tricksy performance each night, where characters and gags evolve during the show, and audiences are taken on a hilarious journey through life's quirks, from everyday absurdities to current events.

Unlike conventional sketch shows, the show's narratives bleed into one another, with recurring gags and characters like Berry the cost-cutting council worker and Dolfo the insecure home assistant coming to life, enhancing the cohesion, and promising an entertaining exploration of life's absurd intricacies.

Tickets are available via the Edinburgh Festival Fringe website edfringe.com/whats-on/jukesox, in-person from the EdFringe Box Office and shop, or by calling +44 (0)131 226 0000.

Making their Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut, Threepenny Collective is a brand new theatre and film production company based in London. Founded by Ilya Wray, Michal Vojtech, and Ariel de la Garza Davidoff. The company is bringing three shows to Fringe this year, at C Venues Aquila: 'Corpse Flower,' a Kafkaesque horror comedy; and Georgie Wedge's 'Per-Verse,' which explores dating in the modern-world.

