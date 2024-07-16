Comedian Sumukhi Sumesh To Make Edinburgh Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As seen at Soho Theatre in 2022 and 2023, and across India and Europe, Sumukhi Suresh is a stand up comedian, actor, writer and a slow runner. Currently touring her comedy special Sumukhi Suresh: Hoemonal – which is finishing its European leg – she now makes her Edinburgh debut. Her show revolves around her trying to be a hoe while managing hormonal imbalance, PCOS, not wanting to be a mother and if she is even a woman if she doesn't want to be a mother?

Sumuhki began her comedy journey in Bengaluru while working at a food factory. She rose to prominence with her creation Behti Naak, a YouTube series. She went on to create and star in the titular role in the acclaimed Amazon Prime Original Pushpavalli for two seasons. She bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Comedy Actor for Season 2, as well as many other awards.

Sumuhki has also created, written and acted in shows across streaming platforms: Beauty And The Feast for Hotstar, and Comedy Premium League and Lust Stories both for Netflix. She also hosted and judged the Amazon Original Comicstaan across its three seasons. Notable among Sumukhi's feature film acting credits is the 2018 Indian Kannada-language satirical comedy Humble Politician Nograj. Her first stand up special Don't Tell Amma was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2019.

Sumuhki started her own company, Motormouth, aimed at brining writers together to develop stories about flawed, funny and fabulous women. She has just finished writing movies to be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Tushar Hiranandani. And with screenwriter Gazal Shaliwal, she has also just finished writing a movie for a leading OTT platform, which she is creatively producing. Sumuhki was named one of the BAFTA Breakthroughs from India, getting her one step closer to working with (in her mind) Shonda Rhimes.

Sumukhi, described by the Hindustan Times as ‘India's Tina Fey', is one of seven Indian comics Soho brings to the festival this year. She joins last year's Best Newcomer Urooj Ashfaq, International Emmy Award-winner Vir Das, India's most subscribed mentalist Suhani Shah, this year's Most Outstanding Show nominee at the Melbourne Comedy Awards Kanan Gill, and Anirban Dasgupta and Rahul Subramanian, also making their Edinburgh debuts. She is brought to the Fringe by Soho Theatre, in association with OML.

Venue: Pleasance Dome – Ace Dome

Dates: Wed 31 Jul – Sun 11 Aug

Time: 9.45pm

Running time: 60 mins

Tickets: Previews £7; Mon-Thu: £12 / £11; Fri-Sun: £14 / £13

Ages: 16+

