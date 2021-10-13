Comedian Ignacio Lopez Announces 2021 UK Tour

Comedian Ignacio Lopez is embarking on a tour of the UK starting on 7th August 2021 in Bridgwater and concluding in Peterborough at the Key Studio Theatre on 29th October 2021. Tickets are on sale now and available from www.comedylopez.com.

As seen on BBC Sesh, Ignacio slams Spanish and British culture in a relentlessly funny show about holidays, food and childhood. An armada of sarcasm, silliness and songs!

Ignacio was born in Mallorca to a Spanish father and a Welsh mother, he spent his summer holidays in rain soaked Pontardawe, trying his best to fit in; learning Welsh, stuffing his face with chips and underage drinking.

As well as hosting TV shows, headlining top comedy clubs all over the U.K and Europe, Ignacio writes sketches, sitcoms, and tweets. Every few months something he tweets will go viral and he'll gain a few thousand followers before they realise he doesn't just tweet witty observations about public transport and songs about hating the U.K. - then they unfollow until the next tweet goes viral.

Ignacio has performed for the Wales football squad, opened for James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers, and hosts comedy and corporate events around the World. During the coronavirus pandemic Ignacio has focused on putting more comedy content online, streaming live comedy events, running a weekly quiz, teaching people how to make Sangría, sitting on his sofa for 18 hours a day and occasionally crying in the bath.

At last count (probably this morning) Ignacio's videos have received over 20 Million views in total across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Ignacio Lopez said: "The show is an accumulation of the absolute funniest material I've written over ten years; jokes about the UK, British people on holidays, drinking culture, etc, but essentially it's a light-hearted distraction from the horrible year we've just had. It's a chance for me to visit some new places, make some people laugh, and give my girlfriend a much needed break from my face and whatever I think passes for a conversation these days."

Ignacio Lopez is also releasing a comedy album titled Ignacio Lopez: EspañYOLO which will be released on 28th May 2021. Tickets for Ignacio Lopez "Spain's Best Export" go on sale at 10am on 7th May from www.comedylopez.com.