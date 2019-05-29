Citizens Theatre Announces PINOCCHIO As Christmas Show

The Citizens Theatre has announced that its festive show for 2019 will be Pinocchio, written by Robert Alan Evans and adapted with Lu Kemp, based on the original and much-loved story by Carlo Collodi. The production will be presented at Tramway during the extensive refurbishment of the Citizens Theatre's Gorbals home.

Following the 5-star, critically acclaimed reprisal of A Christmas Carol in 2018 audiences can expect a fun and lively re-telling of the classic tale, with plenty of the hallmark ingredients that have earned the Citizens Theatre a reputation for creating unique Christmas shows as an alternative to panto for the festive season.

Directed by Artistic Director Dominic Hill, this new Christmas production reunites the talented creative team behind the Citizens' festive productions of A Christmas Carol and Hansel and Gretel. Designer Rachael Canning and Lighting Designer Lizzie Powell will bring the stage to life, creating wonderful worlds as Pinocchio travels from his home town of Abbondanza to the tempting lights of Playland, via the dangers of the dark woods and the belly of a giant whale.

An immersive soundscape will be created by Hill's regular collaborator Nikola Kodjabashia and performed live on stage by the company. As well as previous Christmas shows A Christmas Carol, Cinderella and Hansel and Gretel, Kodjabashia has lent his distinctive style to Hill's productions of Cyrano de Bergerac, This Restless House, Hamlet and Crime and Punishment in recent years.

Dominic Hill commented, "I've always loved the story of Pinocchio - it has a wonderful mixture of silliness, joy and magic with a touch of darkness too and I am delighted to be bringing it to the stage for our family audiences at Christmas this year. With its puppetry, live music and songs I know it will lend itself beautifully to the celebrated Citz style of Christmas storytelling."

The Citizens Theatre is delighted to be working again with Urban Union who supported the 2018 Christmas show, A Christmas Carol. Building on the success of last year's partnership, Glasgow based Urban Union continues to support the Citizens on their journey back to their new building.

Neil McKay, Managing Director at Urban Union, said: "Supporting the arts within the local community is something that we are extremely committed to at Urban Union. Our projects at both Laurieston Living and Pollokshaws Living are dedicated to fostering a sense of community, so working with the Citizens Theatre to support their upcoming production of Pinocchio means a lot to us. We are sure that audiences are in for a treat if the past productions are anything to go by."

Tickets are on sale Friday 31 May at 10am with family tickets starting from just £39 and a range of concessions available.





