Citizens Theatre Announce Two New Plays By Young Co. And Newly Established Care Experienced Theatre Ensemble

The Citizens Theatre today announces two new productions: Whatever Happened to the Jaggy Nettles?, performed by the Citizens Theatre's new Care Experienced theatre ensemble and Adrift, performed by the Citizens Young Co.

Developed by the Citizens Theatre in close partnership with CELSIS (the Centre for Excellent for Looked After Children in Scotland), Scotland's first Care Experienced theatre ensemble offers a positive, supportive and empowering space for young adults aged 18 - 26 to explore and learn about all aspects of a professional theatre, develop their creative talents, and tell the stories that are important to them.

The ensemble's first production, Whatever Happened to the Jaggy Nettles?, takes us to 1978 Glasgow with unemployment and violence prevalent and Scotland's seminal punk band, The Jaggy Nettles, imploding. Featuring live music, original songs and an abundance of Glaswegian banter, this hilarious new play is a story of friendship, deception and the power of punk.

The ensemble has been working with Writer and Producer (Citizens Learning) Martin Travers, and Director (Citizens Learning), Guy Hollands to create this new play to be performed in February 2020.

Guy Hollands commented, "At the Citizens we are passionate about broadening access to theatre and ensuring that the creative opportunities we offer people are engaging and meaningful. Our new Care Experienced Ensemble has created a piece which will showcase its members' talent and also how initiatives like this one can have a hugely positive impact on people's lives."

In January 2020, The Citizens Young Co. will present their new show, Adrift. Set in a mysterious dreamscape, it is one person's experience of contemplating their place and purpose in the world. With her last memory being a bottle of pills before waking up in the middle of the ocean, Cammy must decide whether to go further into the beyond or go back to shore.

Current and former members of the Young Co. will be taking on production roles as well as performing on stage. Former members Catriona McNicoll, who wrote the script, and Lauren Mitchell, who will assistant direct, will return to work with current member Cameron Rickards, the production's sound designer.

Citizens Theatre Community Drama Director and Director of Adrift, Neil Packham commented, "Adrift is a story which will resonate with many young people today and I am extremely proud to be directing a group of incredibly talented, passionate and driven young actors. It feels particularly special to be using a script written by a former Young Co. member."

Launched in 2005, the Citizens Theatre Young Co. provides opportunities in acting, writing and devising for young people aged 18 - 22. Young Co. offers a unique insight into the world of professional theatre-making and offers a range of opportunities to be part of the wider creative life of theatre.

Adrift runs from Tue 28 - Fri 31 January. Whatever Happened to the Jaggy Nettles runs from Wed 12 - Sat 15 February. Both productions will be presented at Scottish Youth Theatre, The Old Sheriff Court. Tickets available now online from citz.co.uk.





