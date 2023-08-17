Christopher Biggins Reveals Guests Joining Him in Edinburgh For His TEA WITH Chat Shows

Christopher Biggins, the much-loved actor, presenter and entertainer, has announced the line-up for TEA with Christopher Biggins & Guests at The Fringe at Prestonfield (venue 105) for fun, chat and fabulous musical entertainment when the new Edinburgh Festival Fringe venue opens its doors from Friday 18 – Sunday 27 August 2023.

Joining Christopher Biggins for his 4pm chat shows at Prestonfield* will be:

Friday 18 August: American singer-songwriter Dean Friedman and Artistic Director of the longest-running play in the world, The Mousetrap, Denise Silvey

Sunday 20 August: author Sally Magnusson; composer and lyricist Alexander Bermange and the cast of I Wish My Life Were Like a Musical

Monday 21 August: Loose Women panellist and broadcast journalist Kaye Adams, comedian Ed Byrne, and Thunderstruck writer, actor and bagpiper David Colvin

Tuesday 22 August: author Jenny Colgan and Edinburgh writer and broadcaster Liam Rudden

Friday 25 August: actress and Loose Women panellist Linda Robson, singer-songwriter and front-woman of Scottish punk legends The Rezillos, Fay Fife

Saturday 26 August: actor Jeffrey Holland (Hi De Hi/And This Is My Friend Mr Laurel), actor Graham Seed (The Archers), writer and actor Tim Whitnall and the musicians from Lena

*line-up subject to change/additions, visit Click Here.

Christopher will also host An Audience With chat shows, in conversation with Julian Clary on 20 August at 7pm, Stephanie Beacham on 23 August at 4pm and Dame Arlene Phillips and Anton Du Beke on 23 August at 7pm.

Christopher Biggins said: “I love afternoon tea and cannot wait to have a gossipy Earl Grey with all my exotic guests. Come and join me at Prestonfield at 4pm for a divine chat and cuppa”.

To book, or to find out more, visit Click Here or www.edfringe.com.