Christmas Magic Returns To Macrobert Arts Centre This December

Macrobert Arts Centre, Forth Valley's Cultural Hub, has announced full details of its spellbinding Christmas season for 2022. As previously announced, Macrobert's legendary panto returns with Maw Goose, a brand-new show written by Johnny McKnight and directed by Julie Ellen which is set to entertain audiences from 2 - 31 Dec 2022. Taking on the title role is internet sensation Brido Hingwy, otherwise known as Brian James O'Sullivan, who has amassed viral fame as well as praise from Scottish comedy icons.

Starring alongside Brian will be Helen McAlpine, whose screen appearances include Scot Squad, Outlander and Waterloo Road, and who panto audiences might recognise from Macrobert's Rapunzel (2019) and Sleeping Cutie (2018). They will be joined by Malcom Cumming who has been in 2 of Scotland's biggest stage shows this year - The Stamping Ground and James IV - Queen of the Fight, and is also known for playing John in Anna and the Apocalypse. After 5 years as a lead in Hollyoaks, Amy Conachan returned to the stage in 2021 in Oliver Twist at Leeds Playhouse before playing Sheila in the musical adaptation of Orphans for National Theatre of Scotland. This festive season she will be playing Jill in Macrobert's production of Maw Goose.

Kyle Gardner, Ciara Flynn, Kieran McIntosh and Olivia Adams complete the stellar professional cast.

The Maw Goose cast will also include 28 local children and young people, with 14 of the young Forth Valley ensemble on stage for each performance. From Primark Ballerinas to Nursery Rhyme Characters, these young stars are set to light up the stage and bring some local flair to Stirling's premier panto.

This year's show for wee ones and their families, Santa's Little Astronaut, is a joyous and hilarious show about believing in yourself and reaching for the stars. From the writer of Eric the Elf's Chaotic Christmas, this 50 minute spectacular for ages 5 and under will run from 6-31 December.

Toni Tinsel has a very important job. They are in charge of making all of Santa's presents in the Super-Fantastic Space Station Factory in the sky. The computers and robots work away as Toni enjoys the view of earth down below. But when the technology goes wrong and Toni is left with only their intuition and a group of little friends visiting for the day to help, it's down to the wire if Christmas can be saved for everyone!

The Royal Opera House is bringing The Nutcracker to Macrobert's big screen this festive season. Join Clara at a delightful Christmas Eve party that becomes a magical adventure once everyone else is tucked up in bed. Marvel at the brilliance of Tchaikovsky's score, as Clara and her enchanted Nutcracker fight the Mouse King and visit the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Prince in the glittering Kingdom of Sweets. Peter Wright's much-loved production for The Royal Ballet, with gorgeous period designs by Julia Trevelyan Oman, keeps true to the spirit of this festive ballet classic, combining the thrill of the fairy tale with spectacular classical dancing. Discover the enchantment of ballet with this sparkling festive treat for the whole family.

A firm favourite festive tradition at Macrobert, Handmade runs from Mon 28 Nov - Sun 8 Jan. This pop-up market will feature gifts by some of Scotland's best artists and makers, with lots of options for buying presents from local businesses this Christmas.

Julie Ellen, Artistic Director of Macrobert Arts Centre said: "It's been 3 years since Macrobert was full of panto fun and I cannot wait to be sharing the sheer joy and excitement with our audiences again. We have an exceptional group of young performers alongside the main cast line up of Scotland's finest. Maw Goose 2022 really will be full of golden moments."