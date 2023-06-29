Chelsea Hart: DAMET GARM - HOW I JOINED A REVOLUTION Comes to Edinburgh Fringe 2023

USA Comedian Chelsea Hart will be making their Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut this August at the Gilded Balloon with their show 'Damet Garm - How I Joined a Revolution'.

Drawing on inspiration from the ongoing Iranian revolution. Chelsea, a TikTok creator, became an unexpected voice against the IRGC, explores the contrasts between the ground in Iran, and our own increasingly polarised political climate in the west. Iranians have become a beacon of what a united, woman-led, liberation movement looks like. What is the secret ingredient that the west is missing?

"Damet Garm" in Persian translates to "May your breath stay warm" meaning you're wishing for the person to stay alive and healthy. It is a phrase full of empathy, enthusiasm, and community. Drawing on their own experiences as an activist, Chelsea peers into these questions and more in this debut comedy hour.

Born and raised in Alaska, Chelsea became a comedian on the British comedy circuit. After first touring as a street performer, they went on to perform stand up in more than 30 countries and for some of the best clubs in the U.K.

When the pandemic struck, locked away like everyone else, Chelsea set out to create content to pass the time and ended up with a cult following for their snarky, political satire and commentary. Chelsea has amassed over a million and a half followers across social platforms. Their videos about the ongoing Iranian Revolution have received wide acclaim amongst protestors and the Iranian diaspora.

Chelsea Hart: Darnet Garm - How I Joined a Revolution will be performed at 7.40pm in Gilded Balloon Teviot (Sportsmans) from: 2nd - 27th August (not 14th)

