Chelsea Birkby to Present Debut Standup Hour NO MORE MR NICE CHELSEA at Edinburgh Fringe

No More Mr Nice Chelsea is the highly anticipated debut stand-up hour from rising star Chelsea Birkby, whose credits include BBC Radio 4 Extra's Comedy Club, writing on Mock the Week and reaching the final of both So You Think You're Funny? and Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year.

Chelsea was lovely, sweet, adorable. But not anymore! Think sex and drugs and rock n roll* (*Nickelback). In this thoughtful, playful and punchline-rich hour, full of pop culture and philosophy, Chelsea asks how we can accept the things about ourselves that aren't so 'nice': what is nice? Is nice even a good thing anyway? Don't we need to let our darker side out occasionally?

Find out why Black Eyed Peas are the moral compass for a generation, how calling cash "spendo" might be ill-advised and why your secret diaries should maybe stay secret.

Chelsea brings a lightness of touch to what could be heavier topics, such as mental health and sexual shame, as she tries to reconcile her competing impulses and come out the other side.

No More Mr Nice Chelsea runs at Just The Spare Room at The Caves between August 4th and 28th (not 15th).

An established club comedian, MC, and a student of Ecole Philippe Gaulier in Paris, Chelsea Birkby has performed at the UK's top comedy clubs including The Stand, Komedia, Backyard Comedy Club, Angel Comedy, The Bill Murray and Manford's, theatres including Oxford Playhouse and Leicester Square Theatre and special events such as Stand Up Philosophy, Alternative Book Club and Cheltenham Literary Festival. Chelsea has been a finalist across the highest-profile new act competitions including So You Think You're Funny? (2018) and Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year (2021).

Chelsea has taken two split-bills to the Edinburgh fringe (with Matt Hobs in 2018, and with Jamie D'Souza in 2019, 'A show I guarantee anyone at the fringe will enjoy.' **** Mumble), and she has shared the stage with some of the UK's biggest stars, including James Acaster, Nish Kumar, Rosie Jones, Angela Barnes, Ed Gamble, Fern Brady, and Laura Lexx.

Chelsea's broadcast credits include BBC Radio 4 Extra's Comedy Club, Union Jack FM, BBC Radio Oxford (including co-host of The Laugh Lounge) Next Up and she was featured in Chortle's 'Most memorable gigs of 2020.'