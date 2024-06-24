Cast Set for BELLRINGERS in Edinburgh This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast has been announced for the new play BELLRINGERS, coming to Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer. Known for his leading role in Disney+ Extraordinary, Fringe favourite actor and comedian Luke Rollason (Becoming Elizabeth, Starz; Industry, BBC) will star in BELLRINGERS alongside Paul Adeyefa (Recognition, Talawa; The Mirror and The Light, Gielgud Theatre), known for his role in Amazon’s Good Omens. Rollason and Adeyefa will bring to life this astonishing new play by Daisy Hall about love, community, and being young at the end of the world.

Multi-award-winning Ellie Keel Productions (The Stage Producer of the Year 2024) and Atticist return to Edinburgh Fringe in this co-production with Hampstead Theatre, and with a sublime finalist from the Women’s Prize for Playwriting 2023 – the first play by Royal Court-backed writer Daisy Hall. BELLRINGERS was one of the Final Five plays shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Playwriting 2023, selected from 1,001 submissions.

The mushrooms are encroaching, fish are falling from the sky, and in a belltower Clement and Aspinall are waiting for lightning to strike. Superstition says that the ringing of church bells can dispel a storm. When it feels like the apocalypse is here, anything is worth a shot in this stunning debut play about love, community, and being young at the end of the world.

Atticist, Ellie Keel Productions and director Jessica Lazar last collaborated on SAP by Rafaella Marcus, which debuted with an award-winning run at Roundabout before a sell-out transfer to London's Soho Theatre and a national tour. SAP won Summerhall’s Lustrum Award, Soho Playhouse Medal of Excellence, The Stage Edinburgh Award (Jessica Clark), and the Off West End Award for Most Promising New Playwright (Rafaella Marcus), as well as being a finalist for the Holden Street Theatre Award and an OffFest Edinburgh Award nominee.

Other shows by EKP and Atticist have won also the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award (Life According to Saki), The Stage ‘Fringe Five’ (Bullring Techno Makeout Jamz), Summerhall’s Lustrum Award (An Interrogation) and The Stage Edinburgh Award (Collapsible). EKP’s The Swell (co-produced with the Orange Tree Theatre and Damsel Productions) was nominated for the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre, and for the Off West End Awards for Best New Play, Best Production, and Best Director.

