Cast Set For THE SNOW QUEEN at Dundee Rep Theatre

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Dundee Rep Theatre has announced the cast for The Snow Queen, as Noisemaker's critically acclaimed adaption returns to the stage in Dundee from Saturday 28 November to Wednesday 30 December. Combining an epic original score, spellbinding storytelling and more than a pinch of Christmas magic, The Snow Queen is a musical adventure for the whole family.

Originally produced by Dundee Rep Theatre in 2018, the magical musical was created as a contemporary reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen's classic winter fable. The production reunites Dundee audiences with award-winning writing duo Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie, aka Noisemaker, whose other work includes Oor Wullie: The Musical, Ceilidh and Scots.

When Gerda's best friend Kai goes missing in the snow, Gerda must face her fears and embark on an epic quest to find him. With the help of an unlikely band of companions - a knight, a crow and a bandit - Gerda travels north to confront the Snow Queen and rescue her friend. But there are secrets in the snow, and rumours are not always the truth.

The production is directed by Emily Oulton, whose credits include Associate Director on James Graham's Make It Happen from Dundee Rep Theatre, National Theatre of Scotland and Edinburgh International Festival and the multi-Olivier Award-winning The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in the West End.

Bringing the magic to life this festive season is a 10-strong cast, led by Heather Gourdie (Sorry, Isobel) as Gerda, alongside 2026 UK Pantomime Awards Best Principal nominee Lewis Kerr (Aladdie) as Kai and Madeline Grieve (Wallace) as the Snow Queen. They are joined by Beth Marshall (Small Acts of Love) as Oma, Liz Kettle (Dracula: Mina's Reckoning) as Freya, David Mara (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Make It Happen) as Sir Jeffrey, Benjamin Almon Colley (CATS) as Crow/Torbald and Josh Fernandes (Running Wild), with Mizuki Shuzenji as Hallie and Isabel Innes as the Summer Princess, both making their professional debuts.

The production is written by Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie, with musical direction by Madeleine Baron, set and costume design by Emma Bailey, movement by Jane McMurtrie, lighting by Emma Jones, sound design by Tom Penny and casting by Michael Howell. Emily Winter completes the creative team as Associate Director.

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