Cast Announced For WRECKAGE, a New LGBTQ+ Drama Heading to Edinburgh This Summer

Harlow Playhouse has announced that they will be producing a brand-new LGBTQ+ drama Wreckage.

Written by Tom Ratcliffe and directed by Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE, Wreckage will be taking part in this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival performing at Venue 26, Summerhall.

Wreckage is a one-act new original drama about love and loss. It tells the beautiful story of Sam, played by Tom Ratcliffe (Velvet, Sket, 5 Guys Chillin') and his fiancé Noel played by west end star Michael Walters (Steve, The Inheritance, Death of a Salesman).

Together they have a house, a cat, and their entire lives ahead of them. But when a sudden and permanent distance disrupts their relationship, Sam is left to figure out where their story goes from here.

Writer, Tom Ratcliffe, said: "I'm incredibly excited to be working with Harlow Playhouse on a story which interrogates such universal themes of loss and love. Wreckage is a play about continuing bonds and explores how love and relationships continue to evolve after death. Wreckage is a story that I'm hoping will touch audience members and represents some of the disenfranchisement that LGBT+ people can experience during bereavement, but ultimately the play is a story of love and hope. Despite the subject matter Wreckage is ultimately a love story filled with sadness, joy, and everything in between"

Director, Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE, said: "It's thrilling to work on a project that demands this level of romanticism. The design, the sound, the lighting, and performances all channelled into manifesting this extraordinarily scripted portrait of Love. All the heart stopping moments and all the awkwardness, humour, pain, sexiness, and passion of Love Love Love."

Wreckage is a touching story about continuing bonds and love that only evolves, and never dies.

