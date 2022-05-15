Cast Announced For Edinburgh Fringe Festival's 'Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical'

The world debut of Emmy award winner Jacki Thrapp's highly-anticipated new show "Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical" has announced the first round of cast members for its limited run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The new Irish-American musical full of original catchy drinking songs and unforgettable step dancing numbers opens in Scotland this August.

Starring in the production will be Emmy winner and creator Jacki Thrapp as Gert, Morgan DeTogne as Jaq, Felisha Heng as Jane and Bobby Allan as Sammy. The production will soon announce the remaining characters.

"Original musical theater is my ultimate passion so to not only be going to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, but also performing in a piece there is a dream come true!" Felisha Heng said.

"Lighthouse: An Original Drinking Musical" is written, composed and created by Emmy award winner and seven-time BroadwayWorld award nomineed producer Jacki Thrapp with music supervision by chart-topping composer Billy Recce and orchestrations by Irish composer Nial Vallely. Direction by Georgia Warner. The musical follows the journey of an Irish pub owner and her customers as they try to keep her business open during the coronavirus pandemic in NYC.

These cast members are no stranger to each other! Jacki, Morgan, Felisha and Bobby all worked together on Jacki Thrapp's BroadwayWorld award nominated musical "Good Morning New York" in 2020. It was the last Off-Broadway musical to complete a full run ahead of the Coronavirus pandemic.

