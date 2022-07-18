Cast Announced For 35th Anniversary Production of THE STEAMIE at Dundee Rep

Opening Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre's ambitious 2022-2023 season, The Steamie is a Scottish classic and one of the most beloved plays in British theatre history. Dundee Rep is proud to present a new production of The Steamie in celebration of its 35th anniversary and, what is very rare in the show's rich history, directed by a woman, Becky Hope-Palmer.

It is now revealed that Jo Freer, Ewan Donald, Irene Macdougall, Tinashe Warikandwa and Suzanne Magowan will form the ensemble portraying the legendary characters written by Tony Roper in 1987: Dolly, Andy, Mrs Culfeathers, Doreen and Magrit respectively.

Set in Glasgow in the 50s, The Steamie is a theatre classic that has been delighting generations of audiences as it tells the hilarious and heart-warming stories of four women who meet on Hogmanay at a local steamie to do the last laundry before the bells. Hopes and memories burst into life as they laugh, sing and gossip their way through the last day of the year. From Magrit, Dolly and Doreen's musings on men's obsession with football, to Mrs Culfeathers' hilariously long-winded blethering about Galloway's mince, The Steamie is a must-see show with community, friendship and family at heart.

Tickets from £15 are on sale here.

Irene Macdougall said: "It is very exciting to be working on a play which means so much to so many people, and to follow in the footsteps of some truly wonderful actors.

It's a story about women, and the great pleasure of it is that you're working with some brilliant women.

"The play may well be set in Glasgow, but washing the families' clothes in a world with no washing machines, no technology has been part of women's work for centuries. It is women's history!"

Tinashe Warikandwa said: "I'm so grateful to be a part of a production of The Steamie that's fresh and exciting while keeping touch with the roots in Scottish culture that are so important to the show. I'm delighted to be joining the Dundee Rep for this show and I hope that returning to the theatre will feel like coming home for our audience after so long."

Suzanne Magowan said: "This is my first time working on the Dundee Rep stage. I'm very excited to debut with such a well-known, Scottish classic. It is a pleasure to be a part of such a joyful play and hopefully the audiences will feel the same."

Jo Freer said: "The Steamie, is a show that has lived with me from my secondary school days, to be involved in this production at my favourite theatre with this brilliant company feels like an absolute gift!"