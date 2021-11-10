Capital Theatres Welcomes Tony Mills to Their Board

Capital Theatres welcomes Tony Mills, Artistic Director of Dance Base, to our board. He joins fellow trustees: Karen Cairney, Lesley Drummond, Gordon Jack, Helen Mackie, Cllr Melanie Main, Cllr Amy McNeese-Mechan, Tony Mills, Cllr Max Mitchell, Andrew Neilson, Alasdair Peacock, Karyn Watt and Cllr Donald Wilson, under the chairpersonship of Professor Dame Joan Stringer.

Fiona Gibson, Chief Executive of Capital Theatres said:

"We are thrilled to have Tony on our board, dance has always been a key part of our programme and his expertise in this field is considerable. As we grow our ambitions for talent development Tony's experience as an artist and mentor will be invaluable, and his new position as Artistic Director of Dance Base will strengthen our connections to Edinburgh and Scotland's creative community."

Joan Stringer, Chair of Capital Theatres said:

"My fellow trustees and I look forward to working with Tony at an exciting moment for Capital Theatres as we emerge from the pandemic and develop our vision to offer the brightest and best of touring work at the Festival Theatre, a redeveloped King's Theatre with community at its heart and make the Studio a home for Scottish talent. Tony's skills and experience in artist development, leadership, and inclusivity will be key to our journey and complement the board's existing talents."

Tony Mills said: "Capital Theatres provides a valuable hub for dance performance and dance audiences in Edinburgh and I am honoured to be joining the board at such an important time for the organisation. Fiona Gibson's inspiring vision to create both a home for Scottish talent and a world-class stage for performing arts is tremendously exciting and it's one that Dance Base shares. Dance Base started in a rehearsal room above the King's Theatre almost 30 years ago and I'm looking forward to continuing this creative association by working closely with Fiona, Joan and the team to support dance and the wider performing arts in Scotland."