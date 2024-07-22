CRISPR! THE MUSICAL Comes to Edinburgh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Crispr! The Musical by Duane Stanford and Lina Zikas comes to Edinburgh this month. Performances run 31 July to 25 August 2024.

A musical about gene-editing technology from the creators of NYC’s kick-ass variety show Hottie Bop. Two struggling genetics researchers are determined to create the world’s first super-soybean, but a rival lab will stop at nothing to defeat them. Featuring original songs, dance, action-packed battles and shocking twists, this is a high-energy romp that will knock your socks off.

This fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedic musical from New York is by Lina Zikas and Duane Stanford who also perform the show. They portray three pairs of characters whose stories converge into a climactic battle of epic – and hilarious – proportions. They describe CRISPR! The Musical as a nerdy, high-energy passion project, and describe what inspired them to write it.

‘We asked – what would be the most fun show we could possibly perform? To answer that question, we wrote a show that includes song, dance, soybean zombies, an apocalypse arc, wrestling moves, pop culture references, plot twists and explosions.’

CRISPR: the Musical! made its’ debut in September 2023 at Caveat NYC, an underground cabaret comedy theatre in Manhattan which hosts shows from comedians around the world, including many for the New York Comedy festival. The show was updated for a further run in January 2024.

Lina Zikas is an NYC writer and producer. Her short film, Start Over was represented in the Court Métrage in the 2018 Cannes International Film Festival and her other films have received Jury awards in 48 Hour Film Festival Chicago, Campus Movie Fest and Georgia Tech Film Scramble competitions. Her original musical Superlike debuted at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective. She produces monthly variety show Hottie Bop at Under St Marks Theater in the East Village.

Duane Stanford is a performer, writer and digital media specialist in NYC who co-produces Hottie Bop, where he performs songs from his narrative albums Hot Pita, Pope Amanda, Feynman Wine, Softbank, and Citizens United. His video and photography clients include MTVu, Ideas United, Everspark Interactive, Zenith Global, and Cox Media Group.

