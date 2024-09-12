News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

COMMON TONGUE Will Premiere at Cumbernauld Theatre and The Scottish Storytelling Centre

Performances begin this month.

By: Sep. 12, 2024
COMMON TONGUE Will Premiere at Cumbernauld Theatre and The Scottish Storytelling Centre Image
Common Tongue is a brand new play exploring the impact of language and identity in Scotland,  presented by JGProducing in association with Cumbernauld Theatre and supported by Creative Scotland, which will tour to Cumbernauld and Edinburgh this September.

Written and directed by  Fraser Scott, produced by Jennifer Galt, and with dramaturgy provided by esteemed poet Leyla Josephine; Common Tongue is ‘a play aboot imperfect Scots', a fast-paced and quick-witted one-person show utilising projected creative captioning throughout. The show sees Bonnie, a young woman from Paisley - played by Olivia Caw - navigate her relationship with the way she (and the audience) speaks, coming to grips with the implications of her language, dialect and accent.

Some folk are happy tae listen tae thairsel speak. A cannae understaun that.

Common Tongue represents the first funded artistic foray from a team of young, Scottish, independent theatremakers dedicated to thinking about what it means to show Scotland on stage. 

Common Tongue premieres this September at Cumbernauld Theatre at Lanternhouse and the Scottish Storytelling Centre in Edinburgh. The play was initially developed in 2023 via a Creative Scotland funded R&D.




