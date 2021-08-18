CITY Will Be Performed as Part of Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Following a successful broadcast as part of The Everyman's Play it by Ear, CITY, a new work written and performed by John McCarthy, is going to the Edinburgh Fringe festival as part of their Fringe Online platform with the support of Culture Ireland.

"John McCarthy is a fantastic artist, and we're delighted to have been able to continue to produce excellent new writing throughout 2020" says Sophie Motley, Artistic Director at The Everyman "we're absolutely thrilled that a piece of work developed during lockdown in such difficult circumstances has been able to have such an international life. We're also very pleased that Culture Ireland have come on board to support City's virtual visit to the Fringe, and am thrilled to see such a long life for what is an important and form-changing piece of digital theatre."

"CITY came out of a conversation with a friend about the complex process of building microchips, systems of integrated circuits, and evolved into a piece about buildings holding stories that collectively add up to a city. Throughout, the work revels in the circuit's stories trace through all of us, recalling the microchip that set the whole piece in motion.

I'm thrilled to receive this backing for CITY and to bring it to new audiences internationally with the wonderful support of Culture Ireland. It's great to be appearing alongside such high calibre Irish theatre in Culture Ireland's Edinburgh showcase. We're really proud of the work and can't wait to bring it to further stages soon" - John McCarthy, writer & performer, CITY.

This is CITY. You know it. Maybe you live here, but you've probably never heard it before.

Performed from the inside out, using fourteen intersecting streets, three time periods, and a stretch of bog in the midlands. With occasional nineteenth century ocean-liners. This is a show about the weight of a lifetime's discarded stories and about keeping going, even when the shop lights are off and the last taxi's long gone.

John McCarthy was nominated Best Supporting Actor at the Irish Times Theatre Awards in 2019 for his performance as Valene in The Lonesome West (The Everyman 2018) and selected for Pavilion Play Platform 2020-21 with his play The BelleVue.

CITY will be available on the Edinburgh fringe festival throughout the month of August at https://edinburghfestival.list.co.uk/event/1699322-city/