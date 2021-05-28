CGO Institute Seeks Inspiring And Aspirational Producers Of The Future

CGO Institute is looking for the next cohort of creative producers to join together in a zoom classroom for a 16 week Diploma in Creative Producing starting 1st November 2021. The first interviews for places will be on Mon 10th May.

The course, led by producer Chris Grady and a faculty of 20 experienced professional practitioners from around the world, is designed to teach and inspire producers who will change the world one show at a time. CGO Institute started the course in lockdown in 2020 thanks to provocations from the Scottish theatre industry, whilst making the course accessible digitally to producers from around the world.

"When we undertook a survey of the theatre sector in 2011/12 one of the top three concerns was under capacity in producing skills. Whilst we were able to instigate a couple of specific initiatives the fundamental issue remains that the range of ideas far outstrips available producers to support them. This requires more and more artists to be their own creative producers but without the necessary skills to optimise its potential... this would make a structured course a highly attractive proposition."

Laura Mackenzie-Stuart / Head of Theatre, Creative Scotland

The first graduates of the Nov 2020 course, and the current cohort on the course running until July 2021 are based in/hail from Scotland, the Netherlands, England, USA, France, Estonia, Malaysia, and Italy and represent a truly diverse array of creative ambitions, ages, backgrounds, cultural heritage and learning pathways.

"There are no physical boundaries to network and exchange knowledge on producing within the current structure of the program. Chris is a mastermind himself and has gathered an international faculty of inspiring professionals all across the globe! You'll travel from Singapore to New York to Scotland, which is so interesting."

Niels van Doormalen DipCP /Netherlands

In creating the Diploma in Creative Producing, Chris Grady realised four key things:

a) The world needs more inspiring producers who will be the inventors, employers and collaborators of the future.

b) Many young producers need to undertake training because the office junior/apprentice or learning at the 'foot of the master' opportunities no longer exist.

c) MA courses cost £9k+ which can be unaffordable for many and presume a level of academic qualification which precludes many from going down that route.

d) Building-based courses are geographically limiting, and the pivot to digital working caused by the pandemic provided an excellent opportunity.

In launching the search for the third cohort Chris says:

"I am delighted by the inspiring array of next generation producers who have already come through the DipCP programme. A testament to their dedication is the fact that every time I ask a top industry professional anywhere in the world to meet or mentor one of our future theatre-makers, that person says yes. What is also wonderful is how much each cohort learns from the collaborations they make together. They share very different ambitions - some want to work in commercial theatre, others in making a difference within a very specific community or culture. They come from backgrounds in lighting design, stage management, acting, writing, design, and student producing. Together they learn the tools and the rules they will need to move into the business where they can change the world, one show at a time. I have no idea who will be part of the third cohort, but I can't wait to work with the faculty to shape a course which works for them."

Chris Grady / Director CGO

Applications are welcome from all aspiring or re-training creative producers. The cost of the 16 week zoom based course is £2,800. A new Bursary Fund is being established in conjunction with The Production Exchange charity for hardship fee support. Applicants have also been able to secure support as part of their in-career training (CPD) and with grant support from UK and International arts funds. This is a non-accredited course, allowing maximum flexibility for delivering exactly what each producer needs, and keeping the fee cost to the minimum.

Information on the Course

http://www.chrisgrady.org/cgo-institute-for-creative-producing/