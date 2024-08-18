Brand New Shows Set for Week Three at The Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As Week 3 arrives at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, an array of talented artists at theSpaceUK are just embarking on their Fringe journey.



From pop-rock musicals to queer cabaret icons, cult classics to murder mysteries, and even Ghanian acrobatics alongside a cappella anthems. With over fifty new shows gracing the stages this week, seize the opportunity to take a chance and discover something that will entice, excite, and thoroughly entertain you at theSpaceUK.



Here's a small taste of the new shows you can catch in Week 3 at theSpaceUK.



It’s a Different World When the Music Stops!

Glastonbury promises a dream of youth, but after the pandemic, the characters return to seek out an anchor to the past but encounter revelations far beyond their expectations under the stars in the yurt enclosure. A comedy-drama about love, dreams, death, whiskey, flags, wellies and getting old.



Can you take Essex out of the Girl?

Lindsay Lucas-Bartlett will take you on a journey through life growing up in notorious Essex, England. . Enjoy this fun-filled journey with laughter, singing, and down-right drama. Trigger warnings: there are themes of an adult nature.



Fresh New One Man Musical!

A brand-new musical comedy that was supposed to be about exploring life in a wheelchair... But Zac has something much eelier he'd like to talk about. A hilarious one-man musical, written and performed by Zachary Loram, will have you asking the question... so, how do eels have sex?



An Electrifying, Intimate, New Play

What the F*ck Happened to Love and Hope (theSpace on the Mile)

Sixteen-year-old Nina is cheeky and naive, experiencing the thrills of young love at school, until a night out takes a horrific turn when she’s spiked, leaving her to navigate the devastating aftermath. Usually confident and outspoken, Faye insists she’s perfectly okay—definitely.



A Sensory Journey into a Seductive World…

Prepare to be taken on an intense, drama-fuelled journey. A heady mix of sensual dance, hypnotic music, lifts, kicks and tricks... After the opening night of their new show Tango Passion, an Argentine dance couple find themselves in a trap of their own creation… away from the shimmery stage lights and social media circus, who are they really?



Lindsay Lohan meets Victoria Wood.

Misty Last: Academy Award Winner, Buzzfeed 'where are they now'-er. Carly Gibson: salt-of-the-earth, boss bartender with a freeloading cousin. When her stage mom runs off with her money, Misty is broke, squatting on her cousin’s sofa "up north", and working behind a posh hotel bar.



A Fragmented Fantasy...

Elliott: a defensive yet laid-back aspiring artist. And Host: the reluctant, vulnerable core-self... hiding beneath them both. Can Host take back her true heart and autonomy, or will she forever remain stuck behind the two dominant alter-egos that steer her mind, fight for her body and control over her life?



A summer like no other…

Being single in her mid-twenties… how hard can it be? Post-breakup, Tilly jets off on a girls’ trip to Barcelona and impulsively lands a job in London. Leaving behind her small-town life in Scotland, she dives into her new life, and begins the treacherous journey of navigating life in The Big Smoke. She plans a summer like no other, but the reality is far from the Pinterest board she has envisioned.

A Laugh Out Loud True Story

As a kid, Mick Colliss always dreamed of playing for Australia. He tried a number of different sports, from rugby union to lawn bowls, but failed at all of them. But then, at the age of 42, a chance discovery on the way to a Wallabies game changed everything. He finally got to wear the green and gold – just not in the way you might think.



Classic Tunes and Delightful Chaos

Undecided: A Musical Misadventure (theSpace on the Mile, 19-24)

Durham University's 2 x national musical theatre champions are bringing you a show full of iconic musical songs and beloved musical characters to Edinburgh this summer! Laugh yourself silly as you, the audience, vote for which of your favourite musical theatre characters find themselves in the wrong song, and watch in amazement as our troupe members belt out classic tune after classic tune.



Deep Seated Rivalry…

Sammy Blew Up a Toilet (theSpace @ Venue 45, 19-24)

The story follows instant best friends Azza and Jake as they are forced to take in Sammy – a teacher's pet, snitch and all-round strange person. Azza and Sammy become frenemies, kept together by unfortunate circumstances and peacemaker Jake. Jump into a nostalgia-filled world with eccentric characters, childhood shenanigans and an exploding toilet!



It’s Hot Fuzz meets Sweeney Todd.

Prime Meat is a horror comedy that follows Esme and Chris Stockton who, five years ago, moved to the idyllic Cotswold village of Raperton-on-the-Water. While Esme has adapted to village life, Chris is struggling. As Roland and Cherry help them prepare for the imminent community fete, the sinister reality of the village is revealed.



It’s Just Another Day at the Puppet Orphanage.

A closed-down puppet orphanage reopens, leaving resident squatters Ozzie Airwalker and Jim Horgletooth having to deal with new friends and challenges. A feel-good family show for everyone. Inspired by Saturday Morning Cartoons, a show packed with laughs and heart.



Who Knew Life Underground would be this Cosy?

America. The 60s. Nuclear war. Eight neighbours escape to the safety of their underground bunker. Under the dim, flickering lights of their metal coffin, they have no idea how long they’ll be spending in each other’s company – and even less of an idea when rescue will come. They may be tucked safely away from the horrors on the surface, but perhaps the real danger still lurks within.



A Tribute to Sheer Young Adult Confusion.

Close yourself in a windowless office with Lola, Penelope and Chad to explore their roots, vices and dreams. How far will Lola go to get her Visa? How can Penelope do the right thing when everyone is lying to her? Will Chad be able to save the girl he loves from herself? It appears a night of shredding paper is all it takes to find out.



Based on the Hit Reality TV Show…

If you enjoy exploring human relationships' ups and downs (and sideways!) through musical comedy, this show is for you! Characters will be built based on audience suggestions and dates, and some will fall in love without ever seeing each other. The couples will have to decide whether love really is blind at the altar, but which relationships will last until the reunion one year later? And which will tear themselves apart?

About theSpaceUK

Established in 1995, theSpaceUK hosts the largest and most diverse programme at the fringe. Companies, both professional & amateur, are given an affordable, supportive and professional platform to showcase their work.

About the venue

theSpaceUK operates 19 venues across 6 sites including: theSpace@Surgeons' Hall, theSpace@SymposiumHall, theSpace on the Mile, theSpaceTriplex, the Space@Venue45.

