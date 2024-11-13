Blythe Duff Joins Dawn Sievewright in WILD ROSE at The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Blythe Duff will join Dawn Sievewright in the upcoming world premiere of brand-new musical Wild Rose, written by Nicole Taylor (One Day, Three Girls, The C Word, The Nest) and directed by John Tiffany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Black Watch). Perhaps best known for her long running role as DI Jackie Reid in Taggart, Duff plays Marion, the mother of Sievewright's Rose-Lynn Harlan.

Blythe Duff said today, “I really can't wait to start rehearsals for Nicole Taylor's brilliant Wild Rose. The film really landed with so many people and I have a feeling the musical will live up to all expectations. It was late 80s when I last played on the Lyceum stage so I can't wait to be in that beautiful theatre again.

“Having another chance to work with John and Steven is just the icing on the cake. I'm sure the audience will have a great night in the theatre. It has humour and I'm sure the odd tear will be shed. I feel sure they will be bowled over when they hear the astounding singing voice of Dawn Sievewright. I think it's safe to say I'm really looking forward to it!!! Roll on January.”

The production begins its life in Scotland where the piece is set, opening The Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh in 2025 as part of the company's Spring season. Based on the critically acclaimed award-winning film of the same name written by Taylor, directed by Tom Harper and produced by Faye Ward (Fable Pictures), the production opens on 14 March, with previews from 6 March, and runs until 5 April.

Released to critical acclaim in 2018, the film, directed by Tom Harper, produced by Faye Ward for Fable Pictures, and blessed with an incredible soundtrack, won the BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Feature Film, Best Writer for Nicole and Best Actress for Jessie Buckley – the latter was also nominated for a BAFTA Film Award. It was nominated and won several other awards, including 10 Independent Film Award nominations, winning the Best Independent Film Award for Best Music; as well as several awards for Best Original Song for Glasgow (No Place Like Home) including the Critics' Choice Award.

Comments