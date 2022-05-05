Bilal Zafar Returns To The Fringe With CARE

As seen/heard on his very successful Twitch channel, BBC1, BBC2, Channel 4 and BBC Radio, the Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominee and New Act of the Year (NATYS) award winner, Bilal Zafar returns with a brand new show about how he spent a year working in a care home for very wealthy people.

Fresh out of university with a media degree, Bilal was dropped into the real world where he was given minimum wage and far too much responsibility for a 21-year-old that had just spent three years watching films. Learning on the fly, Bilal's diet of films ended up coming in handy as he had to negotiate between agitated residents and fellow care workers in hostage-style situations, account for AWOL patients and move letters around a giant Scrabble board.

Bilal Zafar was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Fringe 2016 and won the Hackney Empire New Act Award (NATYS) in the same year. He has taken three solo shows to Edinburgh and toured them around the UK including runs at London's Soho Theatre. In 2020, he became a Twitch star as he created a surreal comedy series about an unhinged football manager called HOT PEPPSY. He appeared in Paul Feig's film 'Last Christmas' acting alongside Emma Thompson and Emilia Clarke. He has also appeared on BBC1, BBC2, Channel 4, BBC Radio 4 and has written for the Guardian.

Tickets: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/bilal-zafar-care