Beyond Van Gogh Adds Aberdeen Dates for 2025

An immersive attraction which brings the works of Vincent Van Gogh to life is set to come to Aberdeen. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be staged at the port city’s state of the art P&J Live event complex for one month only from 12 July to 10 August 2025.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday 28 November at 9am for those signed up to the Beyond Van Gogh UK website. Producers are encouraging as many people as possible to sign up before Wednesday to have the opportunity to purchase tickets before anyone else. Anyone who signs up for pre-sale will receive a 10% discount. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 29 November 2024 at 9am.

The announcement follows a hugely successful Scottish premiere at Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus (SEC) this summer which saw 50,000 visitors come through its doors. Demand for tickets was so high the attraction extended its run by three weeks.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience blends more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists, with people able to wander through iconic works - including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night - as they came alive around them.

The show attracted five-star reviews during its stay in Glasgow, while visitors to the SEC described the experience as ‘hauntingly emotional’, ‘thought provoking’ and ‘a wonderful day out’.

The Glasgow dates were part of a strictly limited run of shows in the UK which also included Liverpool and Birmingham. The immersive experience has already been seen by more than five million people across the United States, Canada and South America.

Now Beyond Van Gogh is set to return to British shores for 2025, with Aberdeen being the first city to be announced.

The award-winning P&J Live boasts world-class conference and exhibition facilities. It also houses a superior 15,000-capacity arena.

The £333million venue, situated next to Aberdeen International Airport, opened in 2019 and is the largest event complex in the north of Scotland. It is sustainably powered by local, renewable energy sources.

The immersive experience takes art lovers on a journey through the artist’s world from darkness to light, enhanced by his own dreams, thoughts and words set to a stirring symphonic score.

Beginning in the Introduction Hall, visitors connect with Vincent van Gogh through personal letters he wrote to his brother, and greatest supporter, Theo. Visitors then move into the heart of the exhibition – the Immersive Room – where Van Gogh’s paintings are freed from their frames to dominate the space and fully immerse the audience in the incredible detail of his work, awakening their imagination in a playful and dreamlike way as they are enveloped in colourful flowers, cafés and stunning landscapes, shifting and swirling across the projection-swathed walls and floor.

Even if you are not very familiar with Van Gogh’s incredible paintings, this is an excellent access point to his world, and a way to connect to the artist behind the art.

As part of its Aberdeen residency, there will also be a chance to purchase VIP Experience tickets which will include selected Beyond Van Gogh merchandise along with flexible arrival times and fast track entry. There are various discounted tickets available including new family ticket options. Merchandise will also be available in the Beyond Van Gogh store on site.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said today: “I’m thrilled that we’re finally able to announce that Beyond Van Gogh is coming to Aberdeen for summer 2025.

“We had an amazing response from visitors when we held the Scottish premiere in Glasgow earlier this year, and we decided to almost double its run as a result. It’s evident there’s a real passion and demand in Scotland for great art and exciting experiences; we’re incredibly excited to be the first to bring an experience of this kind to Northern Scotland. We know everyone who comes to immerse themselves in Van Gogh’s incredible world at P&J Live will have a memorable visit.

“The event complex is an absolutely fantastic space to showcase Beyond Van Gogh, and we’ve already enjoyed so much support and enthusiasm from the wonderful P&J Live team.”

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, Exhibition Sales Manager at P&J Live, said: “We are delighted to welcome Beyond Van Gogh to our venue, bringing an exciting cultural experience to the people of the North East of Scotland. It’s a real privilege to host this event, and from the outset we have seen significant interest from both local and national visitors, which is fantastic for the City. The experience is truly awe-inspiring and we can’t wait to share it.”

