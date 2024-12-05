Beth Malcolm Will Perform Residency at Perth Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Perth’s own folk sensation Beth Malcolm is getting set to perform her forthcoming new album to hometown audiences across two nights at Perth Theatre on Thursday 30th and Friday 31st January 2025.

Beth has been rapidly making a name for herself in Scotland’s glittering folk scene, having just won Scots Singer of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards for the second time in her career. Beth quickly became known for her deft storytelling and stunning vocals after winning a coveted Danny Kyle Award at Celtic Connections 2019.

Her second album FOLKMOSIS is a heartfelt and transformational one, that is told in three acts, taking listeners and audiences on a journey from the traditional music and Scots tongue she was brought up with, through an eclectic mix of modern, neo-soul and jazz influences that soundtracked her later years.

The album doubles as a piece of folk-theatre that will be brought to life for Perth audiences in what will be Beth’s two biggest solo headline shows to date.

Born out of a New Voices commission for Celtic Connections, FOLKMOSIS celebrates connections to land and language through shared music, and how the different threads and experiences in our lives can weave together over time.

Audiences can expect moving modern and traditional folk songs woven together by captivating spoken word to form a musical coming of age story and beautiful exploration of what it means to belong.

Beth Malcom said: “Creating FOLKMOSIS has been the joy of my life. I wanted to create a musical story and an absorbing world that people can immerse themselves in. To find songs, learned through osmosis years ago, which echo how you feel inside, and how you feel about the world around you, is a profound experience.

“It’s been an incredible year, rounded off with the great honour of being named Scots Singer of the Year and I’m looking forward to starting 2025 on a high. I feel so honoured to be playing not one but two hometown shows – which will be my biggest gigs to date. To be able to share these songs with Perth Theatre audiences in a space that has a special place in my heart will be unforgettable and I look forward to brightening people’s nights this January. I hope you can join me.”

Beth’s inimitable vocals and beguiling spoken word will be accompanied on stage across the two nights by some of Scotland’s finest musicians in the folk and jazz scene, including David Bowden (bass), Heather Cartwright (acoustic guitar), Callum Convoy (bodhrán), Eryn Rae (fiddle), Andrew Waite (accordion), Laura Penman (clarsach), Dorian Cloudsley (electric guitar), Alan Benzie (piano), Dorian Cloudsley (piano), Mark Scobbie (drum kit) and Tiernan Courell (flute, whistles, bansuri).

Beth has collaborated with a number of Scotland’s finest outfits including Fat-Suit and Adam Holmes, sang with Gaelic electronic pioneers Niteworks on the hit track John Riley, has toured extensively and recently lent her voice to new electronic musical project LUSA.

