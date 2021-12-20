BWW Review: DONALD AND BENOIT, Sound Stage

Based on an original story by John Patrick Byrne and adapted by Jeanine Byrne, Donald and Benoit is an audio play presented by Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Prime Theatre and directed by Elizabeth Newman and Ben Occhipinti.

Benoit's father has recently bought a fishing boat as a plan to make money but finds that the waters aren't providing as much as he expected. He decides to head further out on the boat and promises his son he will be back in a couple of weeks and he gives him a friend, a cat named Donald to keep him company during that time.

To distract him from his father's departure, Donald keeps Benoit entertained as the pair have adventures in their sleepy village and get into all sorts of mischief.

As always with Sound Stage, the audio is crystal clear and allow you to fully immerse yourself in the story as the sound effects transport you to the quiet seaside town.

This is a lovely little tale for families to listen to. At 1hr15mins I found it a little bit long for a story aimed at young people but it's imaginative and funny, sweet and completely chaotic which children will love.

Donald and Benoit is available on Sound Stage.